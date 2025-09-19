'Stop Lying!': Jenelle Evans Slammed After Claiming Rapper Lil Wayne 'Reached Out' to Her Again

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans Said Lil Wayne Wanted to Hook Up With Her

Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans said Lil Wayne wanted to hook up with her.

Evans went on to expose alleged DMs he sent her, in which he wrote, “Be mine.” “Say no more King,” she responded. “When?” He then allegedly asked for her number, and they started messaging. While she denied hooking up with him, she admitted that she wanted to. “I just said, ‘I wanted to go out to dinner and get to know each other first,’ and he just wanted to jump into it, I guess you could say,” she added.

Jenelle Evans Criticized After Saying Lil Wayne 'Reached Out' Again

When appearing at the awards show on September 17, Evans was asked if she had heard from Lil Wayne since she spilled the beans. “They have — he reached out to me,” she shared. “He did. We just agreed to just keep things on a civil level. You know what I mean?” Evans confirmed there is nothing going on between the pair and they are “better off as friends.” Critics immediately took to Instagram to slam the former reality star over her comments. “She wishes,” one person wrote, while another insisted Evans is “lying through her teeth.” “Stop f------ lying!” another person said. “Is that all you know how to do? If this is true, then show the proof. If it's not photoshopped, that is.” Others thought the situation may turn messy, with one writing, “‘He reached out to me’ = cease and desist letter.” Another commenter echoed similar sentiments, claiming, “They hit her with legal paperwork sounds like.”

Jace Evans Leaked Private Texts With Jenelle Evans

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jace Evans leaked private texts showing Jenelle Evans and him arguing.

In the meantime, the MTV star made headlines when her son, Jace Evans, outed private texts between them. As OK! shared, Jace had been living with Jenelle when he shared private text messages between them on his Instagram on August 19. In the first post, which he captioned, “I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” Jace said he doesn't “care" about his siblings, Kaiser and Ensley, only his “health” and “living situation.” He also called Jenelle “crazy,” to which she responded, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.” In another message, Jace posted, Jenelle accused him of “lying” about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. In the final screenshot, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message.

Jenelle Evans' Statement on Jace Evans Leaking Their Texts

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans said Jace Evans leaked texts in 'reaction to being rightfully disciplined.'