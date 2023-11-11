'This Makes Me Sick': Jenelle Evans Slammed for Praising Husband David Eason After He Was Accused of Injuring Her Son
Jenelle Evans is sticking by her man.
On Friday, November 10, the Teen Mom 2 alum uploaded an Instagram post featuring black-and-white photos of herself and husband David Eason.
The images were accompanied with a gushing message about the father-of-two despite the recent allegations that Eason injured Evans' oldest son, Jace Evans.
“No matter where I go I’m loved by you, no matter where we are you always make me laugh, no matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me. Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee 💋❤️,” she penned.
In the comments section, the public slammed the reality TV star for supporting her husband after his alleged abusive behavior.
“'No matter what I’ll chose you over my children,'” one person wrote, while a second added, “I'm sorry you are trapped in a trauma bond relationship and can't see your worth for you and your babies.”
Another user brought up an incident from 2019 — where Jenelle alleged David cracked her collarbone on a 911 call, but later claimed he did not assault her — saying, “He literally broke your collarbone.”
A fourth person stated, “The only teen mom who hasn’t figured out their s--- or put their children first ever like not once,” while a fifth noted, “I couldn’t imagine the betrayal your sons feel. This makes me sick.”
One person even brought up David’s recent child abuse charge, writing, “But, he doesn’t love your firstborn. And you are ok with him putting his hands on him. You are 🤮.”
As OK! previously reported, according to court documents, on September 28, the celeb’s spouse allegedly injured the 14-year-old.
The paperwork claimed the 35-year-old left "marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck" of the teen, noting that this was not an accident.
The filing did not specify exactly what happened, however, the alleged injuries occurred on the same day that Jace was reported to have run away from home for the third time.
It is possible the supposed altercation could have occurred before Jace slipped through the window and ran into the woods later that night. Jace is believed to be staying with his grandmother, Barbara, amid the charges.
The 31-year-old mom-of-three spoke on David’s charge when it was implicated.
"I do not trust anyone around me ... I have no idea what human being I can trust anymore, not even my own blood," she said. "I'm being fed all these different stories from different people. People trying to get on my good side ... to then betray me over and over."