Jenelle Evans Slams Claims She Chose Husband David Eason Over Her Kids Amid Abuse Investigation
Jenelle Evans defended her decision to stand by her husband after he was accused of injuring her oldest son, Jace.
The Teen Mom star took to social media after facing backlash for posting a carousel of romantic, black and white photos of herself cuddling with David Eason and gushing about their relationship despite his recent child abuse charges.
"Because I post a picture of me and my husband of a photo shoot that we did, like, three months ago before any of these incidents happened, I’m a horrible person?" she said in a video that made rounds on social media.
"I choose men over my children?" She asked. "Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?"
"That post was made about my husband because he has helped me through depression," she explained to her followers. "Even though he’s sitting here with all the accusations in the world, he’s actually been helping me."
"I appreciate that [with] everything David’s going through, he’s actually pulling through and putting it aside to help me through my emotions," she said.
This comes after David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October. The charges came about after Jace ran away from home for the third time. He was later hospitalized and marks were discovered "on the right arm and left and right side of the neck."
Jenelle later blamed the police for conducting an allegedly "one-sided" investigation.
"They didn't conduct interviews, didn't ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias [sic] situation like every time before," she fumed at the time. "I trusted that detective with all my heart.. forgot you can't trust cops… silly me."
"Let's go to court. I've been waiting on our day," she continued. "I feel so violated by the system. Wait until the day you hear the truth. You will be begging me not to sue you."
Jenelle and David tied the knot in 2017.
They share their 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, together, as well as their respective children from their former relationships.