'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Claps Back at Critics Who Claim She and Grant Ellis Left the Franchise in 'Shambles'
Former Bachelorette star Jenn Tran clapped back at critics who claimed she and ex-Bachelor Grant Ellis have left the Bachelor Nation franchise in "shambles."
"No, no, no, you guys are looking at this all wrong," the 27-year-old firecracker quipped in a TikTok video posted on May 13. "I was actually such an amazing Bachelorette and my relationship ended in such success that they can simply never find anyone to replace me because my season will be forever ingrained in your little brains and you're never going to get out of your heads. Thank you."
Her video caption boldly proclaimed, "Say it with me long live Jenn Tran the last bachelorette to ever cry tears on ur tv."
Fans rallied around her in the comments section, blaming the franchise's issues on the producers rather than Tran herself.
One follower fired back, "Why are they blaming you instead of the psychotic producers? The franchise has been going downhill for a long time" while another chimed in, "Jenn has turned out to be one of the most dynamic bachelorettes! She's amazing but the men weren't it sorry."
A third comment joked that once Tran connected with pro dancer Sasha Farber, "ABC realized DWTS [Dancing With the Stars] is actually the best version of the bachelor/bachelorette."
Tran became a landmark figure in The Bachelorette as its first Asian-American lead in Season 21.
"Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV. To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I'm so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that whole heartedly," she said via Instagram.
- The Final Rose! 'Bachelor' Couples Who Have Made It Past 1-Year Anniversaries
- Rachel Lindsay Says She's Been Labeled An 'Angry Black Female In Bachelor Nation' After Standing Up For Herself — Watch
- Bachelor's Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa's Engagement Update: Surprises From 'After the Final Rose'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But the journey even before the final rose wasn't without any hitches. Before she was even announced, speculation ran rampant over who would snag the coveted lead role.
Darlings Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas seemed like front-runners, leaving fans shocked when Tran took the reigns. Georgas alleged that she was initially asked but opted out last minute.
"The truth of the matter is, there's a lot of narratives out there, and they're not necessarily the truth," Tran explained during a June 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
"This show has been going on for years and years — 21 years of this show specifically — and every season there are multiple people in contention for the role... That's why I was a little disappointed. The narratives out there aren't exactly true," Tran added.
Her quest for true love didn't go as planned. Although Tran ended her season engaged to Devin Strader, their fairytale quickly crumbled when he raised doubt over the proposal.
After a gut-wrenching After the Final Rose episode in September 2024, Tran revealed, "We're no longer together because he felt pressured being engaged." Despite her efforts to keep the flame alive, Strader ended things with a phone call.
Tran then dusted off her heels and traded them for dancing shoes when she signed onto Dancing With the Stars Season 33. Paired with pro dancer Farber, their partnership blossomed into romance even after they were eliminated during week 6 in October 2024.
In an interview with OK!, Tran said she was happy with how things turned out.
"These people are so amazing and cool and successful and all very down to earth and humble and amazing, so I'm grateful I got to meet everybody and it's such amazing family," she shared of the experience.