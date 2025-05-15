'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Claps Back at Critics Who Claim She and Grant Ellis Left the Franchise in 'Shambles'

Former Bachelorette star Jenn Tran clapped back at critics who claimed she and ex-Bachelor Grant Ellis have left the Bachelor Nation franchise in "shambles."

"No, no, no, you guys are looking at this all wrong," the 27-year-old firecracker quipped in a TikTok video posted on May 13. "I was actually such an amazing Bachelorette and my relationship ended in such success that they can simply never find anyone to replace me because my season will be forever ingrained in your little brains and you're never going to get out of your heads. Thank you."

Her video caption boldly proclaimed, "Say it with me long live Jenn Tran the last bachelorette to ever cry tears on ur tv."