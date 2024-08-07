Daisy Kent Says It's 'Cool' for Her Boyfriend Thor Herbst to See How Her Life 'Has Changed So Much' Since Appearing on 'The Bachelor'
Even though Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei didn't find love on The Bachelor, the former has since moved on with boyfriend Thor Herbst, and she couldn't be happier.
"I learned so much about myself from the show, and now in my relationship, it's cool because my life has changed so much, but he's seen it change with me in the last few months as everything has been happening at once!" the blonde beauty, 25, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease at age 21 and wears a cochlear implant, exclusively tells OK! while talking about how her partnership with Daisy Cottage Cheese became a "reality."
Though the TV star is more well-known now, she and Herbst, who dated four years ago after meeting in college at San Diego State University, love just being with one another.
"We do a lot of things. We've been traveling a lot recently. We love trying new food, and we love going out to dinner or lunch," she shares. "We love being outside and skiing and water sports — we're both big water people. Sometimes you just have to lay on the couch and chill!"
While on the series, fans quickly fell in love with Kent's honesty, especially as she went into detail about her health struggles. (She has Ménière's disease, an inner ear disorder, in addition to Lyme disease.)
"I learned a ton about myself because it is kind of the first time you're by yourself and managing all those emotions," she explains of being on the ABC series. "Also, when I was watching it back, I realized how many people took interest in my story and how honest I was about everything. It was the first time I was like, 'Woah, people really do care.' They care about my story and want to see these things. It propelled me forward to keep talking about and working with people and brands that are uplifting and positive. It was a really special time in my life — and it always will be. It'll always be part of my story."
One things Kent is now excited about is her partnership with Daisy Cottage Cheese, as she's a huge fan of the brand.
"I'm super excited about it. I love cottage cheese. I've loved it since I was really little, and it's funny because it is my name. I remember being at the grocery store with my parents, and I would always gravitate toward it. I'd be like, 'Can we get Daisy Cottage Cheese?'" she quips.
The TV personality loves to nosh on her signature “Daisy Caprese."
"When I was little, I was really picky about breakfast and cottage cheese was the only thing my parents could get me to eat," she recalls. "It's funny how all of this has come together! I feel like it's a full circle moment. I typically do a Ritz cracker with avocado and then cottage cheese with pepper on it. I also will take some bread and toast it and put cottage cheese and chili oil over it. Cottage cheese is now trending so much on TikTok, so I love seeing what other people make with it, especially with Daisy Cottage Cheese because it's the best!"
Even her boyfriend approves of the collab! "It was funny — he was at the gym and a Daisy Cottage Cheese commercial came on, and he was like, 'Whenever I see that stuff, all I do is think of you now!'" she says.