Daisy Kent Says It's 'Cool' for Her Boyfriend Thor Herbst to See How Her Life 'Has Changed So Much' Since Appearing on 'The Bachelor'

Even though Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei didn't find love on The Bachelor, the former has since moved on with boyfriend Thor Herbst, and she couldn't be happier.

"I learned so much about myself from the show, and now in my relationship, it's cool because my life has changed so much, but he's seen it change with me in the last few months as everything has been happening at once!" the blonde beauty, 25, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease at age 21 and wears a cochlear implant, exclusively tells OK! while talking about how her partnership with Daisy Cottage Cheese became a "reality."