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Jenna Bush Hager Admits Her and Husband Henry's 'Big Heads' Make Them Look Like Siblings: 'We Could Be Brother-Sister'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager pointed out on 'Today' that she and husband Henry look like brother and sister.

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April 29 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager sees a resemblance between her and husband Henry Hager.

During the Tuesday, April 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, admitted she and her man share similar features.

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager thinks she looks like her husband.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager thinks she looks like her husband.

“There is a common thought that you marry a guy like your dad. They say that,” co-host Sheinelle Jones started. “Do you think that's true? When I first met your husband, I was like, ‘Oh, wow! He's kinda like her dad.' He's fun, he almost kinda— do you think he kinda looks like him a little bit?”

Although Jenna doesn’t think she resembles her father, George W. Bush, she can see how she and her husband look alike.

“I think Henry and I sort of have big heads. I think we have big faces, which, therefore, we could be brother-sister, which they also say,” she explained.

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager thinks she and husband Henry could be siblings.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager thinks she and husband Henry could be siblings.

A photo of Jenna and Henry from the holidays in 2024 then came on the screen.

“See, big heads! See, brother and sister! Do you see it? We could be brother and sister if you zoomed into our big faces. And all my kids look identical because all our heads are large,” said the media personality, who shares kids Mila, 13, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 7, with Henry.

Sheinelle maintained that Jenna still looks like her dad as well.

“Yeah, ‘cause I kind of resemble [my father],” the 44-year-old said, then noted her husband and the former president “are different humans for sure.”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager doesn't like her appearance being compared to her father.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager doesn't like her appearance being compared to her father.

On the Monday, April 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Sheinelle once again compared Jenna’s appearance to George.

“God, you guys look just alike, too. I know everybody says it, but dang,” she said.

“I know, well sometimes that's not a compliment, but I appreciate it,” Jenna replied. “Well, I think my dad's handsome, but when people say that I'm like, 'I look like a man?'”

Her co-host dismissed her concerns and claimed children often admire looking similar to a parent.

“OK, yeah, my dad is my father,” Jenna joked.

Image of Sheinelle Jones thinks Jenna Bush Hager looks more like her father.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones thinks Jenna Bush Hager looks more like her father.

The media personality often speaks about her family life on air. Indeed, during the Monday, April 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, she revealed how she reacted to people who disapproved of her marrying Henry before they lived together.

"My parents probably would've been okay with it, but we just didn't because of timing, and blah blah blah. People thought it was weird. I remember people being like, 'Are you sure? Like, do you know?'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'It's not like you don't spend a lot of time with somebody.'"

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