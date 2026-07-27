Keke Palmer Gushes Over Her 'Genuine Chemistry' With 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Amid Dating Rumors: 'You Can't Make That Up'
July 27 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Keke Palmer revealed she has "genuine chemistry" with Hot Ones host Sean Evans as dating rumors swirl.
Palmer opened up about their connection to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on the July 27 episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.
"Our chemistry is genuine," she said, after Jones asked how much of their flirtation had been for show. "You can't make that up. I couldn't force that if I tried."
"We always felt that chemistry from the first time we did the show," Palmer added, reflecting on her first interview on Evans' YouTube channel.
When Did Keke Palmer and Sean Evans First Meet?
Palmer and Evans have never hinted about being an official couple, and yet the True Jackson VP alum noted that fans had already "married them off."
"Guys, let it cook," she said. "They married your girl off in two seconds."
Palmer and Evans first crossed paths in 2017 when she appeared on an episode of Hot Ones. She joined the show again in 2021, and the duo hit it off.
In 2023, Evans admitted on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date that he developed a "crush" on the "charming" Palmer while she was enduring his terrifying hot wings challenge.
"Keke Palmer. Very charming. Very charming woman," he said.
Palmer heard about Evans' sweet comments before returning to his show in 2025, where the rumored couple shared a cheeky kiss.
"I saw an interview where you said, like, I was your favorite guest, and all this really sweet stuff," she told Evans. "I know we've just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there's a spark."
Evans later appeared on Palmer's "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast in May. Palmer referred to her guest as a "potential future suitor" as she reflected on their kiss.
"I think they probably thought it was scripted because you didn't seem surprised at all," she said of their smooch.
"I didn't give it a second to breathe," Evans joked. "Once I heard the offer and the conditions, I immediately signed."
- 'Hot Ones' Sean Evans Teased 'Chemistry' With Keke Palmer Months Before Actress Addressed Romance Rumors: 'We Immediately Clicked'
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Did Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Go on a Date?
The pair took their chemistry off camera when they were spotted out and about in New York City, according to TMZ.
"For us, it was just like it's life," she told Jones and Bush Hager of the alleged date. "Essentially, we met at work. It's like work husband and work wife. You just have that chemistry with people."
They appeared to enjoy a cozy dinner at the Italian restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn on the night of June 12.
A source claimed they were engrossed in conversation for more than 90 minutes, with Evans appearing "smitten."
Of course, fans can't get enough and are already in Palmer's comments section and day-to-day life, asking for details.
"Then we hang out, and people write the story quicker than you can live it," Palmer reflected on the discourse. "...Girl, you've got to let time pass. This just happened. It's so interesting, it's so parasocial."