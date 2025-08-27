Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Taylor Swift's Engagement With a 'Party' as She Recalls Predicting the Proposal
Jenna Bush Hager may be on vacation, but she isn't letting time off stop her from celebrating Taylor Swift's engagement.
The talk show host, 43, hosted an "engagement party" at home to honor Travis Kelce's proposal on Tuesday, August 26.
Bush Hager gathered all her Swift memorabilia — including a "Taylor & Me" journal and Eras Tour poster — to pay tribute to the pop star.
Jenna Bush Hager Predicts Taylor Swift's Engagement
The mom-of-three also published an Instagram video in collaboration with Today, recalling the moment she "predicted" the engagement.
"Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift. It's happening. Prediction," she and guest co-host Hoda Kotb forecasted on the January 7 episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna.
"Now, they've matched," Bush Hager added, while Kotb pointed out they wear matching clothes. "We saw them at the U.S. Open...they support each other's careers, even though they're both busy. It's time."
"Can we rerun that clip, even if I'm not here, when it happens?" Kotb asked.
"First Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, then Zendaya and Tom Holland, now #HodaandJenna's third celeb engagement prediction has come to fruition with the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement!" TODAY With Jenna & Friends captioned their Instagram post on Tuesday.
Bush Hager couldn't contain her excitement in the comments section.
"I couldn't be happier!!!!! ❤️," she gushed.
"Can I say I predicted it with you ladies bc when I saw you predicted it I totally agreed!😜" Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis Hehner commented. "Aghhh, I’m SO HAPPY FOR HER!🥳💕🎉"
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Proposal Details
Kelce and Swift, both 35, announced their engagement with a shared social media post on August 26.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the musician wrote on an Instagram carousel, which has racked up nearly 30 million likes.
The NFL star popped the question in a garden adorned with hundreds of flowers. The duo wore matching Ralph Lauren looks: Kelce donned a black polo and white jeans, while Swift stunned in a silk-blend, striped maxi dress.
The large ring is an old mine brilliant-cut diamond with a gold band, which Kelce designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. According to experts, the sparkler may cost over $1.5 million.
"The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely 1.5 to 2 million [dollars]," Philadelphia-based jeweler Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers stated. "The ring is timeless and the trends now have come full circle and yellow gold is number one and white gold and platinum are fading as they do every couple of decades. The trend is now '70s and '80s and a retro look that’s understated, classic and austere setting."