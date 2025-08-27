NEWS Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Taylor Swift's Engagement With a 'Party' as She Recalls Predicting the Proposal Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager reflected on predicting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's proposal eight months ago. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Updated 1:08 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager may be on vacation, but she isn't letting time off stop her from celebrating Taylor Swift's engagement. The talk show host, 43, hosted an "engagement party" at home to honor Travis Kelce's proposal on Tuesday, August 26. Bush Hager gathered all her Swift memorabilia — including a "Taylor & Me" journal and Eras Tour poster — to pay tribute to the pop star.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Predicts Taylor Swift's Engagement

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager is a Taylor Swift fan.

The mom-of-three also published an Instagram video in collaboration with Today, recalling the moment she "predicted" the engagement. "Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift. It's happening. Prediction," she and guest co-host Hoda Kotb forecasted on the January 7 episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna. "Now, they've matched," Bush Hager added, while Kotb pointed out they wear matching clothes. "We saw them at the U.S. Open...they support each other's careers, even though they're both busy. It's time." "Can we rerun that clip, even if I'm not here, when it happens?" Kotb asked.

Article continues below advertisement

"First Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, then Zendaya and Tom Holland, now #HodaandJenna's third celeb engagement prediction has come to fruition with the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement!" TODAY With Jenna & Friends captioned their Instagram post on Tuesday. Bush Hager couldn't contain her excitement in the comments section. "I couldn't be happier!!!!! ❤️," she gushed. "Can I say I predicted it with you ladies bc when I saw you predicted it I totally agreed!😜" Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis Hehner commented. "Aghhh, I’m SO HAPPY FOR HER!🥳💕🎉"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Proposal Details

Kelce and Swift, both 35, announced their engagement with a shared social media post on August 26. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the musician wrote on an Instagram carousel, which has racked up nearly 30 million likes.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for two years.