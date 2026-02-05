Jenna Bush Hager Cries While Discussing Vigil for Friend Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom in Heartbreaking Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager fought back tears while detailing the vigil she attended for her friend Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie. “[The vigil] was so beautiful at Good Shepherd Church in New York City,” the NBC anchor, 44, said during the Thursday, February 5, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. “Thousands joined online, and people were there in person as well. It is our home church, it’s a church that [Savannah and I] both have been to for a decade since our babies were babies."

Jenna Bush Hager Held Back Tears Discussing Nancy Guthrie

Source: Today With Jenna & Shinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager discussed Nancy Guthrie's vigil during 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Bush Hager attended the vigil alongside former Today cohost Hoda Kotb, noting the "music and words" were "so comforting." She also recalled a sweet moment where her 13-year-old daughter, Mila, comforted her during the event. “As I was watching with Mila, who is old enough to know what’s happening, and my husband [Henry Chase Hager], I just had my arm around my little girl, and she kept saying, ‘It’s gonna be OK, Mommy,’” Bush Hager said through tears.

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 30

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen by a family member.

The search for the 84-year-old continues. She was last seen by one her family members, as had dinner with daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband at their home on January 31. One of Nancy's loved ones drove her home and waited to make sure she safely entered her Tucson, Ariz., home, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

The NBC anchor's mother was reported missing on February 1 after a friend noticed the senior missed her regular church service. Shortly after, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced her disappearance was being treated as a crime after authorities found blood near her front door. "We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," the officer revealed in a press conference. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again." The officer noted Nancy was "limited in her mobility," but didn't have "cognitive issues," pushing the theory that she was abducted from her home.

Savannah Guthrie Addressed Potential Ransom Letter

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie addressed her mother's alleged kidnappers in a heartbreaking video.