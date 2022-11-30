'I Didn't Know What To Say': Hoda Kotb Reveals Kathie Lee Gifford Once Spilled One Of Her Biggest Secrets On-Air
Hoda Kotb called out Kathie Lee Gifford for her on-air antics. The Today anchor revealed during her Tuesday, November 29, appearance on Watch What Happens Live alongside Jenna Bush Hager that her former cohost spilled a huge secret during a live broadcast that she never saw coming.
When a fan asked Kotb if any of her cohosts ever shared a story about her that she wished they hadn't, she replied bluntly, "Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once."
"I was telling her that I was married once before and I met my husband on Valentine's Day and I got the divorce papers on Valentine's Day — and it was Valentine's Day," the journalist, who was married to tennis coach Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008, recalled.
Kotb explained how she was telling the Then Came You star about how much she hated the holiday while in the makeup room before taping a live show. "We go out to the set. It's all decorated with flowers and hearts and everything and I go, 'Good morning! Happy Valentine's Day!' And she looks at me and she goes, 'Not for you!'" she remembered.
"I go, 'What are you doing?' But I remember that grenade fell right on the table. I didn't know what to do. I was so new, I didn't know what to say. I go, 'That was makeup room talk. That wasn't for out here because we're happy out here,'" Kotb said of the embarrassing ordeal.
Gifford hosted the fourth hour of the morning show alongside the mother-of-two for eleven years before making her exit in 2019, thus being replaced by the presidential offspring.
Despite being embarrassed on set by the blonde beauty, Kotb also aired out her other coanchor's dirty laundry — or lack thereof. As OK! previously reported, she and Savannah Guthrie recently called out Hager live on-air for often going commando.
“[It’s] gross,” Kotb quipped about the former educator's habit. “First of all, I take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”