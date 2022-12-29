Jenna Bush Hager 'Dreams Of Going Back To College': 'I Cared Too Much About Natty Light'

Most people agreed with Hager, except many only wanted to participate in the fun parts and didn't want to have anything to do with taking tests or completing schoolwork. One user revealed a personal connection they had to the television personality, stating, "A former boss of mine was at UT at the same time as Jenna. He said that she was so down to earth, which she still is today from what you see on TV."

Another individual claimed their "cousin was on Jenna’s security detail" during her years at the university, as her time as a student overlapped with her father's two-term presidency from 2001-2009. "Her recollection of her college days aligns with his stories sitting outside of bars waiting for her. He loved his work for the Bush family," they wrote.