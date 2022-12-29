Jenna Bush Hager 'Dreams Of Going Back To College': 'I Cared Too Much About Natty Light'
Jenna Bush Hager wants nothing more than to go back to her glory days at the University of Texas at Austin.
"Don't you dream about going back to college?" the 41-year-old asked her costar, Hoda Kotb, during a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.
The daughter of former president George W. Bush — who graduated from the university in 2004 with a degree in English — noted how she believes the fun-filled years of college are "wasted on the young."
The conversation quickly shifted over to the pressured factor of alcohol consumption on college campuses, as Kotb, 58, admitted she didn't "remember anything" from her days at Virginia Tech, which is where she received her broadcast journalism degree from in 1986.
"I cared too much about Natty Light," Hager admitted of her obsession at the time with the American lager, which caused the audience to break out into laughter.
"I just did!" the mother-of-three reiterated, adding how it was mainly an issue her first two years of undergrad. "By the time I was a junior and a senior, I was disciplined, and I was more of me."
As the dynamic duo reflected on their college experiences, Hager hilariously quipped, "Ew. Who was that swollen person?"
The entertaining clip of their humorous conversation, which was shared to their joint Instagram account on Tuesday, December 27, influenced fans of the famed talk show to take to the comments section to dish their thoughts on whether or not they would personally go back to college if given the opportunity.
Most people agreed with Hager, except many only wanted to participate in the fun parts and didn't want to have anything to do with taking tests or completing schoolwork. One user revealed a personal connection they had to the television personality, stating, "A former boss of mine was at UT at the same time as Jenna. He said that she was so down to earth, which she still is today from what you see on TV."
Another individual claimed their "cousin was on Jenna’s security detail" during her years at the university, as her time as a student overlapped with her father's two-term presidency from 2001-2009. "Her recollection of her college days aligns with his stories sitting outside of bars waiting for her. He loved his work for the Bush family," they wrote.