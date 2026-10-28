Jenna Bush Hager Says Dad George W. Bush Had to 'Take Care' of 'Heartbroken' Mom Barbara After His Sister Robin Died of Leukemia

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George W. Bush comforted his grieving mother, Barbara Bush.

She reflected on advice they had been given while anchoring the show and speaking with experts, which she felt related back to her father's heartbreaking childhood anecdote. An expert told her that couples tend to be strong for one another at different times while going through hardship together, much like Barbara Bush and George H.W. Bush. "When she was sick, my grandmother was the strong one and my grandfather was having a really hard time," Jenna explained of the former president and first lady.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager opened up during a conversation about grief.

"When she passed, my grandfather was the strong one, and my grandmother had a hard time," she added. "How they tried to balance it." Her father felt the weight shift between his parents even as a 7-year-old kid, after the death of his beloved sister, who would have been 3 years old. "He was walking home from school and a little boy said, 'Hey Georgie, wanna go play baseball?'" Jenna remembered her father telling her. "And his mom had the window open in Midland, Texas, she was far away from her family. She was suffering from serious heartbreak."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She Was Completely Heartbroken'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager said her father snapped her grandmother out of her grief.

"And she heard my little, 7-year-old dad go, 'No, I gotta go take care of my mom,'" Jenna continued. "'I can't play today, I gotta go take care of my mom.'" Jenna noted that the innocent exchange her grandmother overheard from her son immediately snapped her out of blinding grief. "In that moment, my grandmother realized, 'What am I doing?'" she gushed. "She was completely heartbroken, but she realized she had to get out of bed."

George W. Bush Makes Rare Comment About Robin

Source: MEGA George W. Bush reminisced on his sister after his mother passed away.