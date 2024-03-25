Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Praise 'Brave' Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Battle: 'Everybody Is Suffering Their Own Heartbreak'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weighed in on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis during the Monday, March 25, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.
"I was thinking about the bravery it took for all those things," Kotb said, noting the burden of "carrying that pain and having to do it publicly."
“When anyone has been diagnosed … what you feel inside is so shattering, much less to have to carry it, and much less to have to either feel like you’re forced to talk about it or defend it,” Kotb, who is a b------ cancer survivor, shared, adding that it felt like a "collective shock and gasp" when the royal revealed what's been going on. “It’s, like, all these extra layers of stuff. I just thought to myself, like, ‘I can’t believe that she’s having to deal with that.’ And to see the apologies of people who were making fun or doing whatever, I’m sure she’s like, ‘You know what? It’s the least of my worries.’”
Bush Hager, 42, said the pair are sending "all of our love" to the princess, 42, amid her cancer battle. "Just because somebody doesn’t come out with the words that you need to hear to satisfy whatever gossip you want right away — it’s none of our business. Everybody is suffering their own heartbreak," she added of people coming forward and apologizing after making fun of Kate being MIA.
As OK! previously reported, Kate addressed the rumors about her whereabouts on Friday, March 22.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
- Shannen Doherty Admires Kate Middleton's 'Strength' Amid 'Onslaught of Conspiracy Theories' as Both Stars Battle Cancer
- Kate Middleton Praises Husband Prince William for Being a 'Great Source of Comfort' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton Reveals She's Undergoing Preventive Chemotherapy After Finding Cancer During Abdominal Surgery: Watch
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Since then, Kate and Prince William said they're so grateful for the love and support they've received since the message was posted online.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson for the royal couple said on March 23.