Kate Middleton Praises Husband Prince William for Being a 'Great Source of Comfort' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Kate admitted it has taken time for her to recover from her surgery, but it's also taken them for them to explain the situation to their three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and "reassure them" she is going to be okay.

"As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you," she praised her husband. "As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."