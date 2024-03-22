Kate Middleton Praises Husband Prince William for Being a 'Great Source of Comfort' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Kate Middleton voiced her appreciation for husband Prince William for supporting her after her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales shared a video explaining that the last few months following her major abdominal surgery have been "incredibly tough" for their entire family.
"At the time [of the surgery], it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she said. "My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage for our young family," she added.
Kate admitted it has taken time for her to recover from her surgery, but it's also taken them for them to explain the situation to their three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and "reassure them" she is going to be okay.
"As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you," she praised her husband. "As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."
The mother-of-three shared that while her work has always given her a "deep sense of joy," it is time for her to focus on her "full recovery."
"At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she said. "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The comments section was filled with well wishes and love for Kate.
"Oh my word, so brave, what a terrible shock. My heart goes out to you all and may you recover speedily dear Catherine. Thinking of you and sending prayers 🌷," one user wrote, and a second chimed in, "Take good care of yourself. Our thoughts are with you."
A third penned, "I am extremely upset to hear these news and I will pray that you will recover and be the beautiful and loving person you are and the future queen of England. May God bless you, your royal highness, and take all the time to recover. You have our prayers."