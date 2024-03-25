'The View' Hosts Apologize for Speculating on Kate Middleton Rumors After Her Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Kate Middleton announced her medical team had discovered cancer during post-surgery testing and advised her to undergo preventative chemotherapy treatments in a candid video shared earlier this month.
On the Monday, March 25, installment of The View, the hosts expressed remorse for previously contributing to the swirling rumors about the Princess of Wales' health, location and alleged marital struggles.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, admitted she felt "awful" about the situation.
"Whoopi [Goldberg] was right and I’m guilty of getting into the fun of 'Where’s Kate?' and thinking it’s funny and sharing the memes and playing into that," she explained on the popular talk show. "And I forgot something fundamental that we all know and that is every person — whether it’s a princess, somebody in high privilege or somebody next to you — is dealing with personal struggles that we have no idea about."
Griffin noted that the palace's PR team "totally mishandled" the gossip, but the public also mishandled it.
Sara Haines chimed in, "You just never know what someone is going through."
"I’ve always questioned the way the royal family handles women, whether it was Princess Diana or Fergie or Meghan Markle," she added. "I was not blaming Kate for what was going on, it really bothered me the way it was handled — whether it was my business or not could be debated. But I do hope now for a speedy recovery."
Ana Navarro confessed the lesson she learned was that when Goldberg tells her to "mind my own d--- business, I’ll mind my own d--- business from now on."
"I barely ever know what’s going on in pop culture, so it was very strange for me to fall down this rabbit hole, but it was everywhere," she continued. "I think to myself that the reason it happened, as well, is because she’s well loved, well respected and valued and treasured in England."
"I think we all like her because she has been like a bright spot in what has been a very dysfunctional royal family for decades and decades and she just looks like such a great wife and a great mom. And I feel like we all know her," Navarro concluded.
Goldberg replied, "Once you’ve had this experience, it can scar you, because once those things begin to happen, everyone jumps on board and there’s no way to stop it."
The Ghost actress further clarified that she'd attempted to put a stop to their discussion of the conspiracy theories because she didn't want viewers to "misunderstand" and think the panel was "making fun of somebody because they’re ill."
As OK! previously reported, the Princess of Wales and Prince William waited to release the news of her diagnosis because they wanted to tell their children — George, Charlotte and Louis — when they were off school for Easter break.
Per a source, they wanted the kids to "have time to process" the situation before "the whole world was talking about it."