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Jenna Bush Hager Swats Co-Host Sheinelle Jones for Nearly Revealing Juicy Secret on-Air: 'They Said Don't Say That'

Sheinelle Jones,Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones got into a brief on-air spat.

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July 29 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones got in a brief tiff on air after the latter almost let a juicy secret slip.

The women nearly got themselves into trouble while discussing a live performance from Mumford and Sons on the July 29 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

The English rock band performed at Rockefeller Plaza as part of the network's Citi Concert Series. Jones and Bush Hager enjoyed the show from the sidelines before stepping in to host their own hour.

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'You Don't Know Them the Way I Know Them'

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Jenna Bush Hager,Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones watched a musical act together which sparked a conversation.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t really know Mumford and Sons,” Jones said of the short live concert. “And by the end I’m hopping with Jenna.”

Bush Hager admitted to being a fan of the band while giving off a knowing look to the camera. She seemed to be alluding to an NSFW connection with the musical group.

"You didn’t know them the way I know them,” she said while widening her eyes.

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Jenna Bush Hager,Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Sheinelle Jones almost shared Jenna Bush Hager's forbidden secret.

According to Jones, Bush Hager shared her forbidden secret with the band's members, but it wasn't greenlit for their television audience.

"And Jenna decided to share with them,” Jones said, knowingly, immediately causing alarm on Bush Hager's face.

“No, I did not,” she exclaimed before swatting her co-host on the shoulder for practically revealing her juicy secret on live TV.

Jones immediately felt guilty for accidentally hinting at Bush Hager's personal life.

“I’m kidding, I’m kidding," Jones added. "Well, I don't mean it in that way."

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'I Got a Text That Said Don’t Say That'

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager got a text forbidding that she share the secret.

"No, I know what you mean and we’re not saying that,” Bush Hager fired back through clenched teeth. "Remember, I got a text that said don’t say that."

Jones let out a knowing "oops" before the women quickly moved on to the next subject.

Bush Hager frequently reveals embarrassing, intimate and hilarious details about her personal life while she hosts the daily morning show, but it seems that even for her, some things are off limits.

Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager is typically very open about sharing details of her personal life.

Bush Hager certainly has no boundaries when it comes to giving advice on-air.

She recently doled out her wisdom to a woman who found it "tacky" when her sister-in-law and her husband snuck off on a family vacation for some intimate time.

"Good for them," Bush Hager said, while shaking her head, looking impressed. "You know what, good for them. If they can find the time to make it happen."

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