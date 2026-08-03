Dylan Dreyer Acts Humble as Sheinelle Jones Is Left Stunned by Her Jaw-Dropping 6-Pack Abs on 'Today': See Photos

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'Today' host Dylan Dreyer dished on her impressive six-pack after returning from a vacation to Turks and Caicos with her estranged husband's extended family. Dreyer filled in for Jenna Bush Hager alongside Sheinelle Jones on the August 3 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle. The 45-year-old reminisced on her recent trip with her kids, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, and showed off her toned stomach in photos from the island getaway. "What everybody is talking about if you zoom in," Jones pointed out. "You have like a 12-pack."

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'Any Muscle That Can Bulge Bulges'

Source: MEGA Dylan Dreyer filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on 'TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.'

Dreyer immediately acted modestly as Jones marveled at her incredibly toned stomach. "That's not possible," she said, laughing at her co-host's assessment of her ultra-fit physique. "It's like literally any muscle that can bulge bulges," Jones added. "She's like, 'Cal, move this way so we can see the left quadrant of the ab.' Would you like to share with America what you've been doing?"

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Source: @dylandreyernbc/instagram Dylan Dreyer flexed her muscles while in Turks and Caicos with her sons Calvin, Oliver and Russell.

Dreyer explained that she is extremely regimented about when and what she chooses to eat, as well as her strenuous workout routine. "You are very disciplined," Jones commended. "You've talked about it. You write lists for your day. " "We'll have cinnamon rolls, and I'll be liking chewing them and Dylan will be like...," Jones joked, mocking Dreyer with a knowing glance.

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Source: @dylandreyernbc/instagram Dylan Dreyer vacationed with her estranged husband's family without him present.

Fans on Dreyer's social media page were thrilled to comment under her luxurious vacation photo dump with praise about her impressive physique. "Dylan! Those abs! GOALS!" one person wrote, with another adding, "D--- girl those abs. You won't be single much longer." "Dylan 'Abs' Dreyer, you definitely have a good fitness program," a third mused. "Dylan with the washboard abs! " a fourth chimed in. Many fans did notice that Dreyer's ex was pointedly missing from the pictures, which seemed to include his entire extended family, after she filed for divorce in March.

Where Was Dylan Dreyer's Estranged Husband?

Source: MEGA Dylan Dreyer filed for divorce from Brian Fichera in March.