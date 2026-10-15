Jenna Bush Hager Abruptly Leaves 'Today' Set on-Air After Learning About 'Life-Changing' Amenity: 'Wait, I Gotta Go'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager abruptly stormed off the set.
The anchor, 44, left her seat at the desk on TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle's October 15 episode after learning about an exciting feature at 30 Rockefeller Center.
"You know we have a charger vending machine here in the building?" her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, asked as the women lamented never being able to find a charger when they needed one.
'It Changed My Life'
Bush Hager and much of the rest of the studio had no idea their office building had provided such an amenity.
"It has changed my life," Jones added. "You just use your little card and chargers come out."
Her co-host sat with her mouth agape after learning that not only could she get a charger anytime she needed one, but that NBC seemingly provided them for free.
"Where does that live?" she exclaimed, with Jones responding, "Upstairs, I'll show you."
'I Gotta Go'
"A charger vending machine, there's got to be a limit because I've gotten two," Jones elaborated. "You don't buy it. You just swipe and it comes out."
Bush Hager threw her hands in the air and stood up, clearly unable to process what her team was telling her.
"You don't buy it?" she shouted. "Wait, wait, wait, wait."
The mom-of-three apparently couldn't wait any longer to dip her toe into the mysterious charger vending machine and got up to use the amenity right then and there.
"I gotta go," she declared as she stormed away.
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Earlier in the episode, the women complained about the fact that their children always mysteriously move their chargers around the house, making them impossible to find.
"Chargers are the new socks," Bush Hager declared previously. "And I'll tell you why. I come home to plug in my phone and somebody who won't live up to it moved the charger."
"There's nothing that gets me irritated," she added. "That one charger by my bed needs to stay in place. And they take it to go do something else."
"And they don't put it back," Jones agreed.
Bush Hager even went as far as to say she would begin labeling her chargers, pleading with her three children not to touch them.
"I'm going to write on my charger, 'Mom's charger. Do not move,'" she said, with Jones noting that even her free NBC-issued chargers had been swiped by her teenagers.