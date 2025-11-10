or
Article continues below advertisement
Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb Gush Over Kris Jenner's Facelift: 'Who's Her Doctor?'

Photo of Leslie Bibb, Jenna Bush Hager and Kris Jenner
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube/@chrisappleton1/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb praised Kris Jenner's facelift.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb love Kris Jenner's facelift and are taking notes.

During the Monday, November 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the ladies couldn't help but fawn over the reality star's cosmetic work.

As a photo flashed on the screen from her 70th birthday party, both Bush Hager and Bibb's eyes widened.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb joked about calling Kris Jenner's plastic surgeon.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb joked about calling Kris Jenner's plastic surgeon.

"Wow, is that her at her birthday party? Dang. She looks great!" the Today host exclaimed.

"She doesn't look 70. Who's her doctor?" the White Lotus actress asked.

"I don't know, but I want his name and number," Bush Hager quipped. "She looks amazing."

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

Image of Kris Jenner turned 70 on November 5.
Source: @chrisappleton1/Instagram

Kris Jenner turned 70 on November 5.

They went on to list several of the stars who attended the James Bond, 007-themed birthday festivities, including Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Bibb joked about how the party got shut down because it was "too loud."

"I find it so funny...the police came to a 70-year-old's birthday party..." she teased. "At 70, you're still doing it."

Neighbors reportedly called the police to Jeff Bezos’ mansion, where the party was being held, after Bruno Mars performed. The officers only issued a warning, and the celebration persisted.

Kris Jenner

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's Facelift Details

Image of Kris Jenner hosted a star-studded 70th birthday party.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner hosted a star-studded 70th birthday party.

Bush Hager and Bibb's praise for Jenner's facelift comes just a few months after the momager confirmed her plastic surgery.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she revealed in a Tuesday, August 26, interview. "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."

Image of Kris Jenner got a facelift.
Source: MEGA/@krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner got a facelift.

Dr. Steven Levine, an NYC-based aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon, was credited for the procedure.

"Of course, my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime," Kris continued. "I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."

The Kardashian family matriarch went on to describe how she's feeling "happy" and "healthy" at age 70.

"I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there," she said. "I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy. My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled."

