Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb Gush Over Kris Jenner's Facelift: 'Who's Her Doctor?'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb love Kris Jenner's facelift and are taking notes. During the Monday, November 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the ladies couldn't help but fawn over the reality star's cosmetic work. As a photo flashed on the screen from her 70th birthday party, both Bush Hager and Bibb's eyes widened.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Leslie Bibb joked about calling Kris Jenner's plastic surgeon.

"Wow, is that her at her birthday party? Dang. She looks great!" the Today host exclaimed. "She doesn't look 70. Who's her doctor?" the White Lotus actress asked. "I don't know, but I want his name and number," Bush Hager quipped. "She looks amazing."

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

Source: @chrisappleton1/Instagram Kris Jenner turned 70 on November 5.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner's Facelift Details

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner hosted a star-studded 70th birthday party.

Bush Hager and Bibb's praise for Jenner's facelift comes just a few months after the momager confirmed her plastic surgery. "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she revealed in a Tuesday, August 26, interview. "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."

Source: MEGA/@krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner got a facelift.