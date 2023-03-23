Jenna Bush Hager Emotionally Reflects On 'Really Hard' Ectopic Pregnancy, Admits She 'Lost' Part Of Herself
Jenna Bush Hager heartbreakingly confessed she "lost" part of herself after going through an ectopic pregnancy years ago.
"As a woman, it was a really hard thing to go through," Bush Hager began on the Tuesday, March 21, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.
The difficult medical issue occurred before the journalist and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila, in 2013. The duo is also parents to 7-year-old Poppy and 3-year-old Hal.
While opening up about her experience, Bush Hager shared that she started working out with trainer and CorePlay founder Amanda Bartolomeo after the loss.
"When I first met Amanda, we started talking about finding your core, and what that means metaphorically for women, and obviously, literally," the television personality said, explaining that working with Bartolomeo, who also had an ectopic pregnancy, helped her regain her confidence — physically and mentally.
“I think that’s the thing about women’s health, is that it’s not just about looking skinny or looking a certain way or fitting into your jeans,” Bush Hager offered. “It’s about feeling healthy all the way around.”
An ectopic pregnancy, also called an extrauterine pregnancy, is when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, making it nearly impossible for the egg to survive. While the fetus sometimes survives for several weeks, the lack of necessary blood supply a uterus provides leaves the fetus unable to survive. This can lead to fatal bleeding if left untreated.
Bush Hager — who had to undergo emergency surgery to get her fallopian tube removed — first opened up about her ectopic pregnancy back in 2019, remembering how she couldn't wait to start her motherhood journey.
“It was my first pregnancy. I was so excited,” the mother-of-three said at the time on her morning talk show. “I got to the doctor’s office and she said, ‘Yeah, you’re pregnant. We have the blood test [but] we can’t find the baby.’”
At the time, Bush Hager had never heard of an ectopic pregnancy, finding the experience to be “isolating.”
Looking back on that time, Bush Hager confessed: “There is joy and there is pain."
