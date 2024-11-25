or
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > jenna bush hager
Jenna Bush Hager Shades Kathie Lee Gifford for Drinking Wine in the Morning on 'Today': 'I Came in and Classed This Place Up'

Composite photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: @jennabhager/instagram;mega

Jenna Bush Hager name-dropped Kathie Lee Gifford more than once on 'Today.'

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Are Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee Gifford on bad terms?

The former made a few questionable comments about the author on the Monday, November 25, episode of The Today Show, which she co-hosts with Hoda Kotb.

jenna bush hager shades kathie lee gifford drinking today morning
Source: mega

Jenna Bush Hager shaded former 'Today' star Kathie Lee Gifford for drinking wine in the morning.

When guest Kaley Cuoco, 38, joked about how the co-hosts are familiar with the feeling of wanting to drink wine right after they wake up, Hager, 43, cheekily replied, "Well, Hoda used to do that with Kathie Lee."

"We used to! That used to be our thing," Kotb, 60, admitted, not seeming offended by her joke.

jenna bush hager shades kathie lee gifford drinking today morning
Source: mega

Hoda Kotb laughed at Hager's comment, admitting she used to join Gifford in imbibing.

However, Hager then made another dig at Gifford, 71, stating, "I came in and classed this place up."

"She sure did! This one did!" Kotb laughed back in response.

That wasn't the only jab the former first daughter took at Gifford, as she also named-dropped her when she was talking about late grandmother Barbara Bush.

"My grandmother actually, she was so herself that sometimes it was scary, you know? She’d say things, and you’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh that kind of hurt my feelings,’" Hager confessed. "She prepared me for Kathie Lee! Because Kathie Lee’s totally herself, you know?"

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

jenna bush hager shades kathie lee gifford drinking today morning
Source: @jennabhager/instagram

Hager took over Gifford's spot when she left 'Today' in 2019.

Hager's words about Gifford's bluntness seem to be true, as the latter didn't bite her tongue when she reacted to Kotb's recent announcement that she's leaving Today in January.

While talking to a reporter, Gifford said it was the "best decision" her old costar "ever made. She will never regret it."

"I knew that she was thinking about it for a long, long time. You know, I knew the minute that she brought her first baby home ... It was just a matter of time. And then, the second baby," she continued. "That's what she lives for — to get off camera and get home to her kids."

jenna bush hager shades kathie lee gifford drinking today morning
Source: mega

The 'Today' alum praised Kotb for her decision to leave the show.

"When I left my place there for Today show, she said, 'I'm not far behind you Kathie,' but ... She's stayed now for over five years," Gifford noted. "So when she walks away from a job like that, it impacts a lot of people."

On November 14, the program announced Craig Melvin will be taking Kotb's spot.

"You were made for this job. … You have all the things that this job needs," Kotb gushed to Melvin on-air. "You’re the right person for it."

Melvin, 45, called the new position "the latest in a long line of blessings."

"I talked to Mom and Dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this," he added.

