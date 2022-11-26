Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Snapshots Of Family Thanksgiving
Feeling the love! Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots of her Thanksgiving festivities, from celebrating how grateful she is for her three children to showcasing their gorgeous holiday spread.
The daughter of former President George W. Bush shares Mila, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and Hal, 3, with husband Henry Hager.
Poppy was all smiles in one of the photos, donned in white, Christmas-themed pajamas and an adorable headband that said "thankful" on the front. Another showed her cuddling her oldest daughter, Mila, in a sweet selfie.
A third picture teased some Hager family shenanigans, with several family members piling up to make a pyramid. Bush Hager playfully shared in the caption of the silly snapshot that she was able to make it home in time to "whoop" her family in tennis.
The family festivities come one month after Bush Hager opened up on her own childhood experiences, and how her parents, George and Laura Bush, were hardly strict disciplinarians.
"I realized last night just how not strict my parents were," the 40-year-old television personality shared on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of the Today show. "I mean, they were not strict."
"They didn't want to let me go on a 'car date' but then they caught me on a 'car date,'" she humorously told cohost Hoda Kotb. "And they were like, 'Fine,' you know. They just gave us a very long leash."
The 41-year-old also revealed her mother was a "cool" mom, as well as "the most calm" woman, noting she couldn't "rattle her" even if she tried.
"There were times when she would try to be kind of cool, she's going to disagree, but there were times we would go to Florida for the Rangers — the baseball spring training — and we'd be like walking around with her, and she'd be like 'Girls, look, there's some cute boys. Look, Barbara and Jenna, they're cute!' Like we were supposed to go up and be like, 'Hi! Wanna hang?'"