'What The Hell?': Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Think It's 'Gross' Costar Jenna Bush Hager Goes Commando
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie weighed in on Jenna Bush Hager's comments after she revealed she goes commando.
“[It’s] gross,” Kotb, 58, quipped of her Bush Hager's clothing hack. “First of all, I take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”
“You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back,” Guthrie, 50, added. “Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!”
Earlier this week, the Sisters First author revealed why she doesn't like to add underwear to her outfit.
“I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it! … [Hoda asked me], ‘Do you wash your clothes?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ But it’s also not like I’m sharing your jeans with you," she said on television.
"You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here!" the former first daughter told Kob. "I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."
During the Wednesday, November 16, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the two spoke about Bush Hager's quirky habit.
“Though I do steal Savannah’s pants on occasion,” Bush Hager, to which Kotb replied, “I’ll wear underwear."
Bush Hager, whose parents are George W. Bush and Laura Bush, previously spoke about how her parents were more leniant, unlike Kotb's.
"I realized last night just how not strict my parents were,” Bush Hager said on October 19. “I mean, they were not strict."
"I mean they didn't want to let me go on a 'car date' but then they caught me on a 'car date,'” Bush Hager continued in regard to her younger years. “And they were like, 'Fine,' you know. They just gave us a very long leash."