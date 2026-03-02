or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > zendaya
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jenna Bush Hager Thinks Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding Was 'Real' After Alleged Photo Circulates From Ceremony

Photo of Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Jenna Bush Hager claimed she thinks Zendaya and Tom Holland's rumored wedding was 'real.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is confident that Zendaya and Tom Holland are indeed married.

After the actress’ longtime stylist Law Roach seemingly confirmed at the Sunday, March 1, 2026 Actor Awards that they tied the knot, the media personality, 44, weighed in on whether or not she thought he was joking.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jenna Bush Hager is convinced Law Roach was telling the truth.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is convinced Law Roach was telling the truth.

Bush Hager noted that she heard Roach, 47, confess to the couple’s wedding multiple times on the red carpet.

“That’s true,” she declared after a clip of the viral moment played during the Monday, March 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle. “The other time I saw it, he was kind of…a little bit of a joking thing, but that feels real.”

“That feels like the wedding has happened,” co-host Sheinelle Jones agreed.

“We missed it!” Bush Hager exclaimed. “That makes me love her even more.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zendaya and Tom Holland met filming 'Spider-Man.'
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland met filming 'Spider-Man.'

“She doesn’t need everybody to know about it, or her dress. Because she could have, and we would’ve been talking about it for months,” Jones, 47, continued. “It’s interesting though, because some people are saying, ‘Did he spill it?’ Or is she okay with him talking about it?”

The mom-of-three claimed that after seeing Roach mention the wedding in two interviews, she believes Zendaya gave him the go-ahead to spill the details.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
zendaya

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Zendaya and Tom Holland are allegedly married.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland are allegedly married.

A photo circulated on X Monday morning, seemingly showing Holland, 29, slipping a ring onto Zendaya’s finger. However, the image has not been confirmed as real — and fans are not convinced.

“Looks like AI. Can you guys just be patient until they release the footage by [themselves]???” one person commented.

“Wait, before the Spider-Man fans celebrate too hard — this actually looks like a leaked set photo from their upcoming movie, not a real-life wedding!” another speculated. “​Still, they look incredible together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach Reveals Zendaya Is Married

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Law Roach told a reporter she 'missed' Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding.

At the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Roach seemingly let it slip that the celebs tied the knot after getting engaged in late 2024.

"The wedding has already happened," the stylist told Access Hollywood. "You missed it."

"Is that true?" the reporter inquired, to which Roach replied, "It's very true!"

Zendaya flaunted her five-carat engagement ring at the Golden Globes in January 2025. The accessory featured a cushion-cut diamond set in an east-west style, designed by Jessica McCormack.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding Plans

Image of Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged in late 2024.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged in late 2024.

In January 2025, an insider confirmed the Shake It Up alum, 29, was “super excited about planning her dream wedding.”

“She’s always wanted to be a summer bride,” the source dished. “They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy — they both love that idea — or at a lavish private estate in L.A. overlooking the ocean. They may end up doing both.”

Holland reportedly wanted them to “say their vows as the sun is setting.”

“He knows it will be a magical moment," the source spilled.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.