Jenna Bush Hager Thinks Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding Was 'Real' After Alleged Photo Circulates From Ceremony

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is confident that Zendaya and Tom Holland are indeed married. After the actress’ longtime stylist Law Roach seemingly confirmed at the Sunday, March 1, 2026 Actor Awards that they tied the knot, the media personality, 44, weighed in on whether or not she thought he was joking.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager is convinced Law Roach was telling the truth.

Bush Hager noted that she heard Roach, 47, confess to the couple’s wedding multiple times on the red carpet. “That’s true,” she declared after a clip of the viral moment played during the Monday, March 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle. “The other time I saw it, he was kind of…a little bit of a joking thing, but that feels real.” “That feels like the wedding has happened,” co-host Sheinelle Jones agreed. “We missed it!” Bush Hager exclaimed. “That makes me love her even more.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland met filming 'Spider-Man.'

“She doesn’t need everybody to know about it, or her dress. Because she could have, and we would’ve been talking about it for months,” Jones, 47, continued. “It’s interesting though, because some people are saying, ‘Did he spill it?’ Or is she okay with him talking about it?” The mom-of-three claimed that after seeing Roach mention the wedding in two interviews, she believes Zendaya gave him the go-ahead to spill the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland are allegedly married.

A photo circulated on X Monday morning, seemingly showing Holland, 29, slipping a ring onto Zendaya’s finger. However, the image has not been confirmed as real — and fans are not convinced. “Looks like AI. Can you guys just be patient until they release the footage by [themselves]???” one person commented. “Wait, before the Spider-Man fans celebrate too hard — this actually looks like a leaked set photo from their upcoming movie, not a real-life wedding!” another speculated. “​Still, they look incredible together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach Reveals Zendaya Is Married

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube Law Roach told a reporter she 'missed' Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding.

At the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Roach seemingly let it slip that the celebs tied the knot after getting engaged in late 2024. "The wedding has already happened," the stylist told Access Hollywood. "You missed it." "Is that true?" the reporter inquired, to which Roach replied, "It's very true!" Zendaya flaunted her five-carat engagement ring at the Golden Globes in January 2025. The accessory featured a cushion-cut diamond set in an east-west style, designed by Jessica McCormack.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding Plans

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged in late 2024.