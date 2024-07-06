Jenna Dewan 'Feels Her Family Is Complete' After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

When Dewan learned she was pregnant, her two kids were excited to welcome another member into the family.

"[Everly] is the oldest, so she gets it the most. And I think because she was still so young when Callum was born, this will be really special for her," Dewan noted. "She's just going to have more responsibility, but she's also going to have more wisdom to her."

"It feels like I always knew that this would probably be the path for me, even as a kid. I think I knew life got better as I got older if that makes sense," she added of being a mom. "I'd never understood that like, 'Oh no, it's all over once we get older.'