Jenna Dewan 'Feels Her Family Is Complete' After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Source: @jennadewan/instagram
Jul. 6 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Jenna Dewan is happier than ever after giving birth to daughter Rhiannon on June 14.

jennadewan
Source: @jennadewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan 'feels so blessed to have this family,' a source said.

“Jenna feels so blessed to have this family,” said a source of the Step Up star, 43, who shares son Callum with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, 48, in addition to daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

“Steve was wonderful during the whole thing, stroking her forehead, holding her hand. Jenna was calm for the most part, and when she got to hold the baby for the first time, she was overcome with love and gratitude," they added of the actor being supportive during the birth.

Though the little one has only been around for a short while, the brunette beauty has “loved seeing her older kids with Rhiannon. She feels her family is complete," the insider added.

jennadewan
Source: @jennadewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan's son cuddles his little sister.

As OK! previously reported, Dewan shared the big news on Instagram.

"Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 🤍From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍," the actress captioned a slew of photos at the time.

jennadewan
Source: @jennadewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee.

Prior to giving birth, The Rookie star spoke about how she's adjusted to motherhood over the years.

"Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you," she told People. "That includes getting the new normal of a blended family."

MORE ON:
jenna dewan
"Kids always come first. How you feel about your kids. How you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else," she declared.

jennadewan
Source: @jennadewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan said her kids were excited to have another sibling.

When Dewan learned she was pregnant, her two kids were excited to welcome another member into the family.

"[Everly] is the oldest, so she gets it the most. And I think because she was still so young when Callum was born, this will be really special for her," Dewan noted. "She's just going to have more responsibility, but she's also going to have more wisdom to her."

"It feels like I always knew that this would probably be the path for me, even as a kid. I think I knew life got better as I got older if that makes sense," she added of being a mom. "I'd never understood that like, 'Oh no, it's all over once we get older.'

Star spoke to the first source.

