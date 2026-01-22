Makeup-Free Jenna Jameson Shares Naked Bathtub Photo After Quitting the Adult Film Industry and Finding Jesus

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson may have quit the adult film industry, but she's still not afraid to show a little skin! On the night of Wednesday, January 21, the star uploaded a sultry selfie to her Instagram Story that pictured the makeup-free star sitting in the bath. Jameson, 51, had her blonde locks tied up with a scrunchie as she flaunted a tattoo sleeve on one of her arms.

Jenna James Defends Using AI for Photos

Earlier in the day, she once again showed off a bare face as she drove in the car. It's not clear if either of the shots were edited — something she recently addressed after people called her out for using AI to enhance her photos. "A few guys will get in my comments and be like, 'You don't need AI. Quit with the AI,'" Jameson expressed. "This is a creative outlet for women. I don't always post AI. I post all different kinds of things. Everyday, fun life, my dog, AI, filtered, unfiltered, like I am now." "I just like to do fun things. Like, let a b---- live! Thanks, bye!" the blonde bombshell declared.

Jameson's clarification came after an Instagram user wrote on one of her posts, "Girlie, this photo is so blatantly completely distorted by AI. You look NOTHING LIKE THIS PHOTO, and anybody who has seen any of your con photos know that, so why are you still clinging to the charade?" "Jenna, you didn't even look like this at 20, you sure as h--- don't look anything like this now," they continued. "Share UNEDITED, UNFILTERED photos from the con if you're really in such a lofty position of attractiveness." In response, Jameson posted a selfie alongside the caption, "Me completely unedited."

Inside Jenna Jameson's Spiritual Journey

Jameson has turned a new leaf ever since she exited the adult industry and began studying the bible. As OK! reported, she credited girlfriend Mil R. Ocampo for introducing her to Jesus but insisted her lover never pressured her into it. "I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," Jameson explained. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

The Star Gushed Over Her Significant Other

