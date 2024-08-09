Jenna Ortega Reveals What Spooky Decor Director Tim Burton Has in His House
The spookiest director in Hollywood has the house to match!
In a new interview published on Tuesday, August 6, Jenna Ortega — who has worked with Tim Burton on Wednesday and the highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — revealed the strange decor the producer has in his home.
“You walk in and it’s the huge throne from Alice in Wonderland. There’s a jar of eyeballs in the bathroom,” the brunette beauty spilled.
The X alum, 21, noted that The Nightmare Before Christmas creative even carries around tiny statues in his pockets, which she calls “his little creatures.”
Despite Burton launching Ortega into stardom with Wednesday, last year, filmmaker and TV producer Steven DeKnight discussed the young adult’s bad behavior on set after she admitted it was "unprofessional" of her to request changes in the script.
DeKnight came after the Scream VI star on X, formerly known as Twitter, for "s-------" on the writers so publicly.
"She’s young, so maybe she doesn’t know any better (but she should). She should also ask herself how she would feel if the showrunners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material," he expressed.
"This kind of statement is beyond entitled and toxic," he added. "I love her work, but life’s too short to deal with people like this in the business."
DeKnight’s anger with Ortega came after her remarks about filming Wednesday on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert."
"Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense," Ortega said of her character Wednesday Addams. "There was a line about this dress she has to wear for a school dance and she said, ‘Oh, my God, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ And I had to go, ‘No, there’s no way.’"
"There were times on set where I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines," the actress explained. "The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would to have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things."
In addition to script changes, Ortega admitted she continued to film on the Wednesday set despite knowing she may have caught COVID-19.
Ortega admitted she took "medicine between takes" before her test results came back positive.
Vanity Fair interviewed Ortega about Burton.