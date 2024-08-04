OK Magazine
Who Is Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend? 7 Things to Know About Yulia Vlasova

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: @im__iuliia/Instagram; MEGA

Johnny Depp sparked dating rumors with Yulia Vlasova after his tumultuous years in Hollywood.

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Yulia Vlasova Is 33 Years Younger Than Johnny Depp

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: MEGA; @im__iuliia/Instagram

Reports claim Johnny Depp is now dating 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova, who is 33 years his junior. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, born on June 9, 1963, sparked rumors following his bitter divorce from Amber Heard.

Yulia Vlasova Is a Model and Beauty Pageant Star

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: MEGA; @im__iuliia/Instagram

Depp's rumored new flame is a model and a former beauty pageant contestant. She previously joined Moscow's Miss Office and became one of the finalists.

According to her Miss Office bio, Vlasova studied at the University of West Bohemia and worked as an assistant manager at Workpress Aviation.

She Is an Entrepreneur

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: MEGA; @im__iuliia/Instagram

Vlasova reserves some of her time managing her makeup and hairstyling studio, S.He Studio, in Prague.

Yulia Vlasova Called Johnny Depp 'Incredibly Talented'

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: MEGA; @im__iuliia/Instagram
MORE ON:
Johnny Depp

According to Daily Mail, Vlasova gushed about Depp when asked who her favorite actor was during a Q&A on Instagram. She wrote, “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring."

Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova Met in 2021

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: MEGA; @im__iuliia/Instagram

Vlasova and Depp reportedly met at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021. While she is based in Prague, she mostly travels to the U.K., where the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor resides.

Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova Were Spotted Several Times Before the Dating Rumors Emerged

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: MEGA; @im__iuliia/Instagram

Prior to the dating rumors, Depp and Vlasova seemingly started strengthening their relationship by spending more time together. They were seen attending Jeff Beck's concert in Prague in July 2022, during which Depp was seen kissing her on the cheek.

Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova Have a 'Casual' Relationship

johnny depps new girlfriend yulia vlasova
Source: MEGA; @im__iuliia/Instagram

Amid the rumors, sources told People that Depp and Vlasova have maintained a "casual" relationship. They have not yet called each other boyfriend and girlfriend, but the pair have been spending more time together.

Previously, they sparked engagement rumors after Vlasova uploaded a photo of her breakfast and a glass of champagne while on a plane. She added a ring emoji on the post, but a source clarified the pair were "absolutely not" engaged.

In May, sources revealed what Depp had been up to after his legal battles against Heard.

"Johnny is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days," said one insider. “People were loving his look for the Jeanne du Barry U.K. premiere. He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier."

A second added, "He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people."

