Who Is Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend? 7 Things to Know About Yulia Vlasova

Amid the rumors, sources told People that Depp and Vlasova have maintained a "casual" relationship. They have not yet called each other boyfriend and girlfriend, but the pair have been spending more time together.

Previously, they sparked engagement rumors after Vlasova uploaded a photo of her breakfast and a glass of champagne while on a plane. She added a ring emoji on the post, but a source clarified the pair were "absolutely not" engaged.

In May, sources revealed what Depp had been up to after his legal battles against Heard.

"Johnny is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days," said one insider. “People were loving his look for the Jeanne du Barry U.K. premiere. He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier."

A second added, "He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people."