Jennie Garth Was in Denial About Friend Shannen Doherty's Death: 'I Just Didn’t Think That Would Happen for Some Reason'
Shannen Doherty's death is "still really fresh" for Jennie Garth.
On the Friday, July 26, episode of Today, the blonde beauty noted she's "still processing the grief" of losing her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar to cancer on July 13 at age 53.
"I was in shock because we all know that Shannen was fighting cancer for a long time, but I don’t know, there was just something about her," the mom-of-three, 52, explained. "She was such a fighter and a pro. I just didn’t think that would happen for some reason. It was pretty shocking for all of us."
Garth noted she's been in touch with a few of their other costars in the wake of the tragedy, sharing, "It is always nice to have your brothers and sisters from that experience be able to support one another in all times — in happy times and sad times, now. It just brings us closer."
In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the What I Like About You alum said the cast is "always there for each other in our moments of need, no matter what they may be. We have a group text and we just call each other."
Garth revealed she talked to Ian Ziering, 60, the night before, gushing, "We're brothers and sisters, so we are very close. It's a bond that is kind of unexplainable and it can never be broken. We're associated with one another for the rest of our lives and we all love it."
"I keep thinking back to the early days of Kelly and Brenda and Donna, the Three Amigos together roaming the halls of West Beverly Hills [High School]," the actress continued, referring to her, Doherty and Tori Spelling's characters. "Those memories are the best, and I'm so fortunate because I can look at them any time. It's forever commemorated and I'm so honored."
Garth paid tribute to the Charmed star on social media after her passing alongside a few photos of them on the iconic teen show together.
"Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration," Garth told her followers.
"She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories," she concluded. "My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her. 💔."