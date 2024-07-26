Jennie Garth Was in Denial About Friend Shannen Doherty's Death: 'I Just Didn’t Think That Would Happen for Some Reason'

"I was in shock because we all know that Shannen was fighting cancer for a long time, but I don’t know, there was just something about her," the mom-of-three, 52, explained. "She was such a fighter and a pro. I just didn’t think that would happen for some reason. It was pretty shocking for all of us."

Garth noted she's been in touch with a few of their other costars in the wake of the tragedy, sharing, "It is always nice to have your brothers and sisters from that experience be able to support one another in all times — in happy times and sad times, now. It just brings us closer."