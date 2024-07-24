Jennie Garth Feels 'Very Fearful' of Death After Losing Late 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costars Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry
Jennie Garth has come to know death all too well — and she's not a fan.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress discussed the morbid topic with her former costar Tori Spelling following the recent death of Shannen Doherty, who also starred alongside the ladies in the hit 1990s drama series.
On the Monday, July 22, episode of Garth and Spelling's "90210MG" podcast, the What I Like About You actress admitted she feels "very fearful" about dying after not only losing Doherty, but their fellow former costar Luke Perry in 2019.
"Especially just with Luke dying and now Shannen," Garth explained of Perry — who suffered a massive fatal stroke at age 52 in 2019 — and Doherty, who lost her yearslong battle against cancer at age 53 earlier this month.
"I just feel like, I don't know, it could be any of us could go at any moment. That kind of feeling … yeah, that's scary," Garth, 52, continued.
Spelling had a different take on the situation, noting how while she's "always been a fearful person," Doherty's death made her feel more distraught than frightened.
"I didn't feel fear at all when she passed — I just felt sad," the Scary Movie star expressed. "I felt sad for the second chapter she had, and I was so excited for that chapter for her and wanted her so badly to have that."
Recalling Perry passing more than five years ago, Garth said it felt like losing "a piece of [her] foundation" she never got back.
- Tori Spelling Heartbreakingly Reacts to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Shannen Doherty's Devastating Death
- Jennie Garth's Love Life Explained in 8 Clicks: From Peter Facinelli to Dave Abrams and More
- Jennie Garth's Eldest Daughter Admits She 'Didn't Approve' When Actress Married Third Husband Dave Abrams
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"No one will ever really understand unless they were there with us then [and] they went through the experience with us," Garth declared. "It's kind of hard to believe that other people understand that connection."
While Doherty dealt with her cancer diagnosis for almost a decade, Garth still never thought her friend would die.
"It's crazy that we could be shocked knowing that she was sick and knowing how hard she was fighting, but it still felt shocking," Garth confessed, admitting she "never thought [Doherty] would succumb to cancer" after first being diagnosed in 2015.
"It was just shocking and makes you p-----, mad, sad, all the feelings because and then [you're] like, "What the f---?" Because she's the one person that you didn't see this happening [to]," stated Garth.
Reflecting on the time she did get to spend with Doherty, Garth recalled how much she was inspired by the Charmed actress for showing "so much strength" no matter what life threw her way.
"I learned a lot, you know, about how to stand up for myself, how to fight for things that I believed in," Garth detailed, pointing out how Doherty always spoke her mind no matter what other people's opinions would be around her.
"I also saw that she was saying what she needed to say, and I thought, I want to be like that. I want to be a person that uses my voice and says what I need to say.' So she did inspire me,'" the A Time to Dance actress expressed.