Tragic Secrets Shannen Doherty Took to the Grave: Bullying, Betrayal and Bitter Divorces

After getting her start as a kid on such shows as Little House on the Prairie, landing the coveted role of transplanted Midwestern teen Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1990 was a dream come true for Doherty. But the drama between her and her costars — including Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling — soon took center stage.

“It always seemed that Tori and Jennie were ganging up on Shannen,” said the source.

At one point, things were so bad that Doherty and Garth nearly exchanged blows on set.

“I got in her face,” Garth recalled of the fight — during which their male costars had to physically hold them both back — in a 2019 interview, adding, “We’re just both strong Aries women. We don’t back down — no matter what.”

Yet Doherty bore the brunt of bad publicity, earning a rep as a “bad girl” who was demanding on set; she was fired from the series after four seasons.

“Shannen isn’t saying she was an angel, but she was treated horribly by a lot of people and unfairly painted as a mean girl and difficult to work with,” said the source, noting that the actress was relieved when Garth appeared to take some accountability years later. “Shannen may have been intense, but she wasn’t the only one to blame for the tension on set. By talking about their near-physical altercation, Jennie was admitting she was just as much to blame.”

Indeed, the entire cast was in over their heads.

“It was too much to handle for all of them, to get famous so fast and be thrown into the spotlight at that age,” said the source. “Tori and Shannen and Brian [Austin Green] couldn’t go to a club without making headlines. They just wanted to be teenagers.”

When the cast reunited for the BH90210 revival series in 2019, Doherty quickly shut down talk that she was once again causing friction, saying, “Being a part of TV history is an honor but it also comes with some massive backlash. One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this c--- … there is zero truth to it.”