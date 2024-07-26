Shannen Doherty 'Knew Exactly How She Wanted to Go' Before Tragic Death: 'She Spelled Everything Out'
Shannen Doherty was prepared to die — but that doesn't mean she was happy about it.
The Beverly Hills, 90210, star had things in order ahead of her tragic death on Saturday, July 13, as she unfortunately had years to plan her passing after first being diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2015 that later spread to her brain and bones.
"Shannen knew exactly how she wanted to go. She spelled everything out," a source spilled to a news publication more than one week after Doherty's devastating death.
Doherty had been very open about her health journey with fans, frequently providing updates about her cancer battle via social media and on her podcast, "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty."
In the few weeks prior to her passing, however, the Charmed actress' health took a "significant turn" for the worse, according to Doherty's oncologist, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, as OK! previously reported.
"She was very comfortable," Dr. Piro promsied while speaking with a separate news publication. “It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. “She wasn’t ready to leave because she loved life.”
The oncologist assured fans Doherty's German Shepherd, Bowie, was among those by the A-lister's side during her precious final moments.
The brunette beauty got candid about death during a January episode of her podcast alongside her best friend and the executer of her will, Chris Cortazzo.
"I'm horrible at funerals. I don't know if anybody is actually good at funerals, but I am the girl who like, literally sobs. I can't handle it," Doherty admitted at the time, noting she didn't want her own funeral to be "sad" but rather a celebration of life.
The Heathers star wanted to keep the gathering short and sweet, as there were "a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there."
- Jennie Garth Feels 'Very Fearful' of Death After Losing Late 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costars Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry
- Shannen Doherty 'Was Considering Moving to Italy' Before She Died From Cancer, 'Charmed' Costar Holly Combs Reveals
- Tragic Secrets Shannen Doherty Took to the Grave: Bullying, Betrayal and Bitter Divorces
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She explained: "I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral."
In order to fulfill his friends wishes, Cortazzo had Doherty draft up a list of people she did want in attendance at her funeral.
"That's the shorter, that's the better list," the Little House on the Prairie alum joked. "I can't give you a list of who I don't want because that's way too long."
"I abhor fakeness," Doherty declared. "I can't stand people who want to all of the sudden pretend that they found Jesus and they're so sorry and they repent and they didn't mean anything bad that they said about you, blah, blah, blah. I can't stand that. I'm like, 'No, no, no. I know you're still the exact same petty human being. Don't. Just stay away from me. We're good. I don't need to say something bad about you, you don't need to say something bad about me, but we can just ignore each other.'"
In Touch spoke to a source about Doherty pre-planning her death.