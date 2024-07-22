OK Magazine
Shannen Doherty 'Was Considering Moving to Italy' Before She Died From Cancer, 'Charmed' Costar Holly Combs Reveals

Photo of Shannen Doherty and Holly Combs
By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Shannen Doherty never got to check off one of her bucket list items before passing away from cancer at age 53 on July 13.

On the Monday, July 22, episode of the Charmed rewatch podcast "House of Halliwell," costars Holly Combs, Drew Fuller and Brian Krause took a moment to reflect on the actress' death.

Holly Combs revealed that 'Charmed' costar Shannen Doherty was thinking of moving to Italy before she died on July 13.

"She's probably laughing at all of us right now being super sad," Combs, 50, told her co-hosts as they got emotional. "There’s a degree of sadness she does want … she wants a proper amount of mourning and crying. But there’s also some parts of it … Drew raced back from Italy and she’s definitely laughing at him panicking and getting on a plane for her..."

"That was her goal. Her next trip was going to be to Italy and she was considering moving to Italy," the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed to listeners.

Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 — and though she went into remission two years later, it returned in 2019.

Oddly enough, Fuller, 44, was in Italy when Doherty passed. At the time, he called one of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's friends to tell them he was on his way back to America.

"I told her, 'I’m getting on a plane from Italy right now,'" recalled the actor. "She goes, ‘You idiot. Shannen’s laughing at you right now. Why are you doing that? It’s too late.’"

Combs and Doherty were on the first three seasons of 'Charmed' together.

Combs expressed her disappointment that Doherty was never able to make it onto the podcast, sharing, "She was really looking forward to this, and she was really looking forward to watching the episodes with [costar] Rose [McGowan]."

"One of the last times I was with her, we actually watched the first two episodes together like we were freaking teenagers again," she gushed.

"I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time. That’s the really sad part. We had big, big plans for this year," Combs continued. "Life changes on a dime."

The mom-of-two also noted that Doherty loved the series so much that she "watched it like an audience member. I don’t think anybody loved Charmed more than she did. And that’s a fact."

The actress' cancer was in stage four when it returned in 2019.

As OK! reported, Doherty was on the show from Seasons 1 to 3, and she believed costar Alyssa Milano, 51, was responsible for her getting the boot.

In past interviews, Doherty claimed that Milano threatened producers by telling them that Doherty created a "toxic" atmosphere, so if they didn't fire her, Milano would sue.

The Who's the Boss star denied those specific allegations, but upon Doherty's death, the former mourned her costar in a social media post and admitted they had a "complicated" relationship.

