'Everything's Gotten So Toxic!': Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs Talk 'RHONJ' Future During Unexpected Run-In at Gucci Outlet
Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs were not friends when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey concluded, but an insider dished the two recently had an unexpected run-in — and things were very cordial.
“After Christmas, Jennifer was at the Gucci outlet in New York,” a source exclusively told OK!. “She was with family and was treating everyone to a shopping spree. Coincidentally, Margaret happened to be at the store as well.”
While they avoided engaging at first, eventually they had to pass each other and were caught interacting.
“Jennifer stopped and said hello to Margaret first,” the insider remarked. “Margaret was very friendly in return, which may come as a surprise given all the drama the pair have had over the years.”
The eyewitness revealed Josephs said something about how “none of the women are returning to the show," going on to insist Aydin “knew that.”
“Jen was overheard saying she was not aware of anything regarding not returning to the show, but told Margaret something along the lines of ‘it is what it is’ either way,” the source shared. “Jen also expressed to Margaret how she thought the show had gotten so toxic, so a breather from it was not the worst idea in the world.”
One of Aydin’s family members she was with was seen interjecting in the conversation, telling Josephs they were not appreciative of the way Aydin was portrayed on screen. They also mentioned Aydin’s knack for throwing great parties, which Josephs acknowledged.
“Overall, from what could be seen, the interaction between the pair was seemingly very pleasant,” the insider added. “This was a nice change of pace from how the last season ended.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not currently filming.
As OK! reported, Bravo enlisted a new group of younger women to come onto the show for Season 15, but ended up putting them and the current cast on pause as they decide how to move forward. For his part, Bravo executive Andy Cohen insisted no decisions will be made until 2026 and urged people to stop asking what’s going on with the show.
During Season 14, the show became difficult for production to navigate, as sister-in-laws and longtime enemies Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga refused to interact with each other during filming. While reports surfaced suggesting they may be willing to “drop their feud” in order to move forward with the show, OK! learned that was not the case.
Rumors also ran rampant claiming Giudice was asked to leave the show, but that was also later stated to be unsubstantiated.