Jennifer Aydin Says Husband Bill Is 'Not Happy' She Posted Rant About Jersey Mike's: 'It Backfired'

As to why Jennifer decided to post the video — especially given that Bill advised against it — she insisted she wanted “everyone” to “see their bad behavior.”

Jennifer did acknowledge that posting it ended up backfiring and she should have listened to Bill as “husbands know best.”

In the interview, Jennifer addressed two of the most controversial points of her video — the fact that she claimed she was a well known figure and her comments about the Jersey Mike’s employee’s age.

Detailing a “fan” in line pointed out she was a celebrity, Jennifer said she “repeated it” in “all my angst and fury” because of the man behind her in line was being “so rude to me when I was just an innocent bystander.”

“It shouldn’t matter who I am,” she added. “You shouldn’t be rude to people.”

As far as the woman’s age, Jennifer admitted she “never” should have “called the woman old.” “I was just sad that she was working,” she shared. “I really was. And she was so rude afterwards. She was like, ‘I’m not gonna give you your sandwich!’ I was just like, ‘OK. OK, woman. OK, lady. I’m sorry. I just wanted my one sandwich.'”