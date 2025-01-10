Jennifer Aydin Says Husband Bill Is 'Not Happy' She Posted Rant About Jersey Mike's: 'It Backfired'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill, has always been one to avoid controversy, so it’s unsurprising he’s dissatisfied with her Jersey Mike’s debacle.
“Bill’s not happy about it,” Jennifer said in an interview on January 9, insisting he instructed her “not to post” the video clip that set the internet ablaze.
Noting Bill is “the least confrontational person,” Jennifer acknowledged he saw what transpired at Jersey Mike’s — but didn’t feel it was necessary for her to rush to share it with her social media followers.
“When I got back to our group, everybody was so disgusted with the behavior,” Jennifer explained. “Everyone was all amped up.”
Jennifer continued sharing her take on the situation, noting the employees were “so rude." “You shouldn’t be rude to a customer,” Jennifer added. “You don’t know who I am.”
As to why Jennifer decided to post the video — especially given that Bill advised against it — she insisted she wanted “everyone” to “see their bad behavior.”
Jennifer did acknowledge that posting it ended up backfiring and she should have listened to Bill as “husbands know best.”
In the interview, Jennifer addressed two of the most controversial points of her video — the fact that she claimed she was a well known figure and her comments about the Jersey Mike’s employee’s age.
Detailing a “fan” in line pointed out she was a celebrity, Jennifer said she “repeated it” in “all my angst and fury” because of the man behind her in line was being “so rude to me when I was just an innocent bystander.”
“It shouldn’t matter who I am,” she added. “You shouldn’t be rude to people.”
As far as the woman’s age, Jennifer admitted she “never” should have “called the woman old.” “I was just sad that she was working,” she shared. “I really was. And she was so rude afterwards. She was like, ‘I’m not gonna give you your sandwich!’ I was just like, ‘OK. OK, woman. OK, lady. I’m sorry. I just wanted my one sandwich.'”
Jennifer, who said she “can’t believe" how everything blew up in her face, noted: "I’m very cognizant of it now."
“I have to be reminded that being — not a celebrity, but a public figure — I have to make sure that I’m very cautious with what I post. It’s going to be a huge lesson for me. I’m going to post very, very minimal and especially not a complaint — ever," she added.
Jennifer concluded by issuing an apology to the Jersey Mike’s employees “she put on blast,” specifically telling Page Six she’s “sorry” but “it really was just in response to them being so rude and dismissive to me.”
For all the heat she’s taken, OK! spoke to an insider who was present at the airport, and they claimed Jennifer was not nearly as rude as she’s been made out to be.