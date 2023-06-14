OK Magazine
Jennifer Aniston 'Believes She'll Eventually Meet the Right Guy' But Won't 'Beat Herself Up' if She Doesn't Find Love Again: Source

By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Despite two divorces, Jennifer Aniston will always be open to finding true love!

The actress hasn't been romantically linked to anyone publicly since her 2018 split from ex-husband Justin Theroux, but that doesn't mean she's not looking.

jennifer aniston believes meet right guy
"In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person," a source spilled to an outlet, adding, "she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen."

One of the reasons Aniston, 54, has such an admirable attitude towards romance is because she's in a "great place" in all other aspects of her life. "She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends," the source noted. "[She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

jennifer aniston believes meet right guy
In fact, the Friends lead said as much just a few months ago, declaring to a reporter, "I feel like I've risen out of some ashes."

"I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows," she explained. "And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing. I'm very grateful."

jennifer aniston believes meet right guy
Meanwhile, the LolaVie haircare founder's pals, such as Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler, are chomping at the bit to introduce her to potential suitors

"He's tired of seeing Jen lonely and tells her he's going to do something about it," an insider spilled to Radar earlier this year. "He's setting her up with his single friends — and he won't take no for an answer!"

During a March episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the Emmy nominee admitted the comedian usually isn't a fan of the men she goes out with.

"If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating," she quipped when asked if he ever gives her love advice.

Aniston was also married to Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2005.

Us Weekly reported on the actress' love life.

