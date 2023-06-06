Jennifer Aniston Praised for Showing Off Natural Gray Hair: 'Obviously Still Gorgeous!'
Jennifer Aniston is being applauded for embracing the aging process.
The Friends alum took to Instagram on Friday, June 2, to share a video announcing the latest launch from her haircare brand, LolaVie, all while highlighting her natural gray strands.
While Aniston — who opened the door with her gray roots visible to the camera — pitched the Intensive Repair Treatment product to her 42 million followers, she noted, “Sleep in it, an hour, whatever you want."
The 54-year-old's adoring followers could not help but praise Aniston for showing off her natural hair color. “Well done for allowing grey to come through – refreshing,” one fan wrote under the clip.
“So nice to see. And she’s obviously still gorgeous!” a second person chimed in, while a third user penned, “I hope she stays natural – it’s much more attractive."
This is hardly the first time Aniston put her natural beauty on display, as last year, the Emmy Award-winning star wowed her devotees by debuting her naturally curly locks and bare face while fresh out of the shower.
"Could you get any more gorgeous? 😍," one social media user gushed over the au naturale photo, while an additional person added, "JEN HOW DO YOU FEEL HAVING THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HAIR IN THE WORLD."
Aniston has always stayed candid about how content she's been during the later half of her life. "I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s," the bombshell admitted in a recent interview. "We needed to stop saying bad s*** to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, 'I looked f****** great at 53.'"
"I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," the Morning Show star continued about where she is at the moment. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."