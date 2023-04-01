Adam Sandler 'Won't Take No For An Answer' When Playing Matchmaker For Bestie Jennifer Aniston, Insider Claims
Adam Sandler is trying to find a perfect match for his longtime friend and A-list actress Jennifer Aniston.
"He's tired of seeing Jen lonely and tells her he's going to do something about it," an insider revealed. "He's setting her up with his single friends — and he won't take no for an answer!"
The pair of icons have been friends since their twenties, so they've seen it all, including Sandler marrying his wife, Jackie, while Aniston has gone through two divorces.
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, March 21, the Friends alum went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed how her bestie feels about her love life.
When Fallon asked the 54-year-old if the 56-year-old ever gives her any advice, the We’re the Millers star exclaimed, "No!"
"If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating," she quipped.
"I very much love to take care of him," Aniston added about Sandler. "He’s so concerned about taking care of everyone else, which he really does. But he doesn’t take care of himself. I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam — but you have to know this. We have fun together."
The Happy Gilmore alum’s concern for Aniston comes from her rocky dating history. The California native had failed marriages with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and has also sparked romances with John Mayer, but an insider recently spilled that Aniston doesn't mind being single.
"Jen has found peace," they shared. “Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place."
"Jen is such a yes-girl that even after she and Justin broke up, she was still his biggest cheerleader," the source said about her and Theroux, who divorced in 2017. "She was always calling him to check in."
"Jen wants people to like her — and they do, but she has a habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own," the insider shared about the blonde beauty's habits.
Believe it or not, the ‘90s "it girl" has not given up on love according to the source, who claimed that "folks in her circle are always suggesting people Jen should meet, and lately, she’s actually agreed to a number of setups."
"She’s already had a few fun flings. So far, nothing has really worked, but it’s a great sign that she’s willing to give it a shot," they concluded.
