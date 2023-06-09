Jennifer Aniston Reveals Specific Ageist 'Compliment' She 'Can't Stand': 'It Drives Me Bananas'
Age is just a number — and Jennifer Aniston finds the use of it in a compliment rather annoying.
During an interview published on Wednesday, June 7, the 54-year-old discussed the idea of getting older, noting it shouldn't always mean you fall under a separate beauty standard.
Aniston was asked her opinion on the "backward compliment" of "you look great for your age" and how a person should really say "you look great — period."
"It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it," the Friends star admitted.
"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…' I don’t even understand what it means," the timelessly beautiful actress explained.
Aniston couldn't seem to comprehend the stereotypical conception, as she stated, "I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better."
The topic of longevity resonated a bit more with the Murder Mystery star, who confessed it is something she keeps in mind as she gets older.
"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive," Aniston expressed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One thing that has come with age for Aniston is a better perspective toward working out, as well as fitness and health in general.
"I had to retrain my brain," the blonde beauty detailed, noting her attitude toward staying in shape has "absolutely evolved over the years."
"It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout," she pointed out about how she used to think the only successful way to exercise was.
"Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?" she said.
Recently, Aniston partnered with Pvolve, a fitness program that is low-impact and incorporates resistance training in an effort to find an effective workout routine that works well for the body, mind and goals.
Aniston concluded her interview with an important piece of advice for fans: "I think it’s just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don’t be your own worst critic."
British Vogue interviewed Aniston.