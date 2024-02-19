OK Magazine
Jennifer Aniston Calls Adam Sandler 'One of the Most Loyal Friends You Could Ever Have' While Honoring Him at 2024 PCAs

By:

Feb. 18 2024, Published 9:14 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston will always be there for Adam Sandler!

At the Sunday, February 18, People's Choice Awards, the Hollywood beauty took to the stage and gushed over the actor before presenting him with The People's Icon Award.

jennifer aniston honors adam sandler
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston honored Adam Sandler with The People's Icon Awrard.

"Tonight I'm here to recognize my very good friend, my brother from another mother, extraordinary father, husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever have: The People's Icon, Adam Sandler!" the Lolavie haircare founder gushed.

The Big Daddy lead accidentally got up from his seat too early, prompting The Morning Show star to tell him to stay put for her speech.

jennifer aniston honors adam sandler
Source: Mark Von Holden/NBC

Adam Sandler attended the show with his wife, Jackie.

"The Sandman. Who's more iconic that Adam Sandler? I don't remember a time when Adam wasn't a part of popular culture," she shared.

Aniston called his career one "that took the comedy box office by storm, and I was lucky enough to be in a few of [his movies]."

She also noted that he recently won the prestigious Mark Twain Award, quipping, "With all due respect, from Grown Ups to The Mark Twain Award. That's pretty iconic."

"In all of his extraordinary success, he has stuck to his roots. He's never strayed from the friends he's had for 35 years and counting," the Emmy nominee continued. "He created a world where he brings them into his movies, basically getting to hang with his buddies all day. And it doesn't hurt that his friends happen to be some of the most talented, hilarious writers and actors out there."

jennifer aniston honors adam sandler
Source: mega

Aniston and Sandler have starred in several movies together.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston
When the dad-of-two made it to the stage, he and the actress shared a few hugs and kisses before he told her, "Aniston, I love you so much."

In his speech, he joked that he thought he was receiving People's Sexiest Man Alive award, but he concluded his address with a touch of emotion by thanking Aniston, his wife, Jackie, their daughters, his fans and more.

jennifer aniston honors adam sandler
Source: mega

The pair's most recently released film was 'Murder Mystery 2.'

Fans couldn't help but rave over the two movie stars' bond, with one writing on social media, "I love their friendship."

"The way Adam Sandler looks at Jennifer Aniston! 😍💖 #peopleschoiceawards," another admirer tweeted, with a third penning, I just want what Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have #PCAs."

Back in 2019, the comedian was the one who honored his Just Go With It costar with the annual People's Icon Award.

