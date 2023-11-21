Adam Sandler Reveals Roseanne Barr Almost Sang 'The Chanukah Song' on 'SNL,' Says He's 'Proud' to Still Perform the Tune Decades Later

"Not at all," the dad-of-two, 57, replied. "I'm very thankful for that."

The star also revealed that he almost never performed the bit himself: "When I wrote that, that week on Saturday Night Live, Roseanne Barr was the host. And they were talking about Roseanne singing it, and she was nice enough to say ‘No, let Adam do that, that’s his, he wrote it, that’s his song.'"