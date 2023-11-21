Adam Sandler Reveals Roseanne Barr Almost Sang 'The Chanukah Song' on 'SNL,' Says He's 'Proud' to Still Perform the Tune Decades Later
Adam Sandler is reflecting on the success of "The Chanukah Song."
With the holiday just weeks away, the actor was asked in a recent interview if he knew the tune would have longevity when he first played it on a 1994 episode of Saturday Night Live.
"Not at all," the dad-of-two, 57, replied. "I'm very thankful for that."
The star also revealed that he almost never performed the bit himself: "When I wrote that, that week on Saturday Night Live, Roseanne Barr was the host. And they were talking about Roseanne singing it, and she was nice enough to say ‘No, let Adam do that, that’s his, he wrote it, that’s his song.'"
Sandler is grateful things went the way they did, sharing, "I’m happy to be a part of Hanukkah. That was a good time of life to be associated with the song and the holiday. Very proud of that."
"If it comes on the radio, and I hear it, I get excited," he confessed. "That’s still awesome."
The reporter then asked the movie star if he feels his song makes him "the Mariah Carey of Hanukkah" since the Grammy winner, 54, has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas for her tune "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
"No, no!" the Bid Daddy lead laughed in response. "Mariah Carey is for all of us."
Though Barr, 71, is also Jewish, she's angered countless people by making rude and untruthful remarks about the community.
"Nobody died in the Holocaust," she stated in a recent podcast interview with Theo Von. "That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated."
"Nobody wants to hear the real truth. They’re horrified of it, rather go with b-------. It’s easier," she insisted in another portion of the interview.
World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder was disgusted by her words.
"Put simply, Roseanne Barr’s open and grotesque Holocaust denial is Nazism in its purest form, and a singular embodiment of the alarming rise of Jew-hatred in America that goes far beyond trafficking in conspiracy theories," he stated in response. "Further, Mr. Von’s defense of Ms. Barr’s hatefully ignorant comments as being satirical is equally offensive."
The actress also dissed people of her own religion when discussing politics on on Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" podcast.
"I don’t think anything is going to wake up the Jews and the Blacks who vote Democrat," she continued. "They’re so severely mind controlled .. I don’t think they can get it."
Access Hollywood spoke to Sandler about "The Chanukah Song."