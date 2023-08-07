True Love Exists! 20 Longest Relationships in Hollywood — From Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler met on the set of the 1999 film Big Daddy and immediately started dating from there. Three years after the former model converted to Judaism in 2000, they exchanged vows in an intimate Jewish ceremony, which took place at an oceanfront Malibu estate.

When they celebrated their 20th anniversary in June, the actor gave his wife a heartfelt message to mark the special day in their lives.

"Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," the Hustle actor wrote on Instagram. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

The power couple currently shares two children — Sadie and Sunny.