True Love Exists! 20 Longest Relationships in Hollywood — From Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Adam and Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler met on the set of the 1999 film Big Daddy and immediately started dating from there. Three years after the former model converted to Judaism in 2000, they exchanged vows in an intimate Jewish ceremony, which took place at an oceanfront Malibu estate.
When they celebrated their 20th anniversary in June, the actor gave his wife a heartfelt message to mark the special day in their lives.
"Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," the Hustle actor wrote on Instagram. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."
The power couple currently shares two children — Sadie and Sunny.
Annette Bening and Warren Beatty
After Annette Bening and Warren Beatty found each other on the set of the 1991 film Bugsy, they married on March 3, 1992, and have since expanded their family with their four children.
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016, Beatty recalled setting up a meeting with Bening, which she later canceled due to her ex-husband's problem in New York. Although he waited for more time, the actor eventually scored a "yes" from her in the end.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis did not click romantically when they met for the first time in That '70s Show in 1998. They remained friends for years until they reconnected at the Golden Globes.
After three years of dating and one year of enjoying their engagement, Kutcher and Kunis officially tied the knot in California on July 4, 2015.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Speaking about love at first sight, Michael Douglas reportedly knew Catherine Zeta-Jones was the one after meeting her at the Deauville Film Festival in France. At that time, he watched the actress' film The Mask of Zorro and immediately asked her publicist set up a date with her.
The Oscar-winning producer proposed to his now-wife on December 14, 1999, and married her at the Plaza Hotel in New York on November 18, 2000.
Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts
Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts have been together since July 4, 2002, a year after they met on the set of The Mexican. They became one of Hollywood's most inspiring pairs since then.
Despite having the title, the couple tries to keep their lives as private as possible.
In an interview with USA Today in 2013, the Ticket to Paradise actress said she and Moder try to protect their kids since they want to have their family life "not have that intruded upon."
David and Victoria Beckham
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on July 4.
The power couple, who renewed their vows in 2017, first met at a soccer game in 1997. Only a year after their meeting, the English former footballer proposed to her with a $85,000 worth of engagement ring.
Over the past years, their relationship has been bombarded with split and divorce rumors that tested their marriage. The couple, on the other hand, remained strong and dismissed the claims.
"There is no statement due or divorce," their spokeswoman told The Sun in 2018. "This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell first met at a mutual friend's dinner party in 2007, but they only started flirting two weeks later when they attended a Detroit Red Wings baseball game.
After their on-again, off-again relationship, the Without a Paddle star proposed to her over the holidays. He once revealed that Bell's Couples Retreat costar, Jason Bateman, told him to "stop f------ around and marry Kristen."
Before their courthouse wedding on October 17, 2013, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress "proposed" to Shepard on Twitter while commemorating the legalization of same-sex marriage in California in June 2013.
Denzel and Pauletta Washington
Denzel Washington’s first television job in 1977, Wilma, also led his way to meet Pauletta (née Pearson). However, they only spoke when they attended a mutual friend's party months later.
The Malcolm X star and his now-wife tied the knot on June 25, 1983, and they have four kids together.
"You can buy a house, but that doesn't make it a home," Denzel told People in 2018. "And not to say a man can't make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting."
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Years after they began dating in 2004, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wed on August 16, 2008, during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.
When DeGeneres ended her The Ellen DeGeneres Show after nine seasons, she spoke highly of her wife for keeping her going and trying to "put things in perspective."
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova
Although they are not married yet, Enrique Iglesias and his long-time partner Anna Kournikova share one of Hollywood's strongest and most private relationships. They notably met on the set of the King of Latin Pop's "Escape" music video in December 2001, and they got together almost immediately after the recording.
There have been rumors this year that the duo tied the knot privately, but Iglesias and Kournikova are yet to respond to the buzz.
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek did not only have one wedding as they held ceremonies thrice over the past years.
The couple first said "I do" at a Paris courthouse on February 14, 2009, before holding a second wedding ceremony at the oldest opera house in Europe, La Fenice. They renewed their vows in 2018 in Bora Bora.
Speaking about their first wedding, the Mexican-American actress told Glamour she did not know she was getting married that day.
"It was like an intervention," she said. "I don't think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz
After working on their first film Jamón, Jamón, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz's paths did not meet again until they reunited in the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The 2008 romantic comedy allowed them to get to know each other and start dating.
Two years later, the couple jetted to the Bahamas, where they held an intimate wedding ceremony.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been together for over a decade since they first met at a Los Angeles restaurant. Although the A Quiet Place star did not come to the city to look for a relationship, he said he quickly changed his mind when he met the actress.
"Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her,'" he said. "It's one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know."
On July 10, 2020, the couple married at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met on the set of the singer's music video for "Stereo" in 2006 and have been inseparable ever since.
The couple, who welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy on June 19, married on September 14, 2013, in Lake Como, Italy.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
While both Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman grew up in Australia, they did not meet until they attended a gala in 2005. The power couple married at St. Patrick's Estate in Sydney only a year later.
After tying the knot, Kidman reportedly burnt most of her journals after she remarried as he might only find out bad things. As for the secret to their lasting relationship, she said being together saves a marriage.
"It's a very adventurous, extraordinary place to be: incredibly raw, incredibly dangerous and you're very much out at sea," she said, adding, "When you commit to someone like that, you live and die together by that decision."
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick married on September 4, 1998, and have been happily living together since then. They tied the knot after their meeting on the set of Lemon Sky, and Sedgwick later told Vulture how she knew he was the "soul mate" and "the one" after seeing him.
"When I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said. "Suddenly this thing came over me and I was terrified."
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Hollywood power couple Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow do not only have a successful marriage but fruitful careers, as well.
They met in 1995 while auditioning for The Cable Guy, and Apatow said it was love at first sight for him.
"There goes the future Mrs. Apatow," he told Elle. "I had a soul connection instantly. I meant it. That's why I remember it."
Although Mann did not feel the same, she did find her now-husband "cute" — and that led them to their first date at a basketball game.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have a strong connection that helps their marriage last.
The couple, who shares four children together, tied the knot in December 2005 and has been together since then. This year, the Oppenheimer actor told Jake Hamilton that his wife saved him and prevented his fall into depression caused by a problem in one of his projects.
"Halfway through production and you've still got months to go, and you've taken your family somewhere, and you've inconvenienced them," he recalled. "And I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about, like, What have I done?"
After Damon heard his wife say, "we're here now," he immediately regained his senses and returned to being a professional actor.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne loved someone before meeting Sharon, but she soon saved him from everything he fell into.
After Ozzy's marriage to his first wife, Thelma, ended, he exchanged vows with the former The Talk host in Hawaii in 1982 and welcomed their eldest daughter, Aimee, the following year. They welcomed two more children together, Kelly and Jack, afterward and officially expanded their family.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were friends-turned-to-lovers until they became a Hollywood power couple.
The Elvis star initially married his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes, until he moved on with Wilson years after their first meeting on the set of the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies. They married in 1988 and now share two kids: Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.