Jennifer Aniston Gets Special Mother's Day Gift Every Year From Adam Sandler and His Wife After Fertility Struggles
So touching!
Though Jennifer Aniston never had a child due to numerous fertility struggles, good pal Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, still send the star a bouqet of flowers each year on Mother's Day.
The Friends alum, 54, shared the sweet anecdote in a new interview, though she didn't delve any further into the topic of motherhood.
As OK! reported, fans often assumed she didn't want kids, but she revealed in a 2022 chat that that narrative wasn't accurate.
"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she told Allure. "My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s--- and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be."
"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," the actress explained of how she tried to help herself conceive. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."
Aniston admitted the scrutiny over whether she wants kids made people label her as "selfish" and someone who only "cared about my career."
"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," continued the LolaVie haircare founder, adding others speculated her alleged "selfishness" was why she endured failed romances.
"The reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies," she shared. "I don't have anything to hide at this point."
"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe,'" she said of how she currently feels over the idea of welcoming a baby. "I don’t have to think about that anymore."
In 2016, the Hollywood beauty spoke out and pleaded with photogs to leave her and then-husband Justin Theroux alone amid rumors she was expecting.
"Here’s where I come out on this topic: we are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies," stated Aniston. "That decision is ours and ours alone."