Jennifer Aniston Hosts Exclusive A-List Holiday Party For The 'Old Guard Of Hollywood'
Only the most elite celebrities in Hollywood were invited to Jennifer Aniston’s exclusive holiday bash.
The 53-year-old icon hosted a private party for other A-list stars at her Bel-Air mansion on Saturday, December 10.
The “joke of the night” was that Aniston and her equally famous friends deemed themselves the “old guard of Hollywood” since only the most renowned and reputable celebrities were extended an invitation.
Award-winning actors and actresses were among those in attendance for the festive night, including Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Spade, Bradley Cooper, Jason Bateman and Tobey Maguire.
Even Aniston’s famed Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow stepped out for the star-studded event alongside Morning Show costars Reese Witherspoon and Mark Duplass.
Other guests in attendance included Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandon and IAC chairperson Barry Diller.
Several of Aniston’s past and present colleagues also made the tight-knit list of incredible icons at the somewhat secretive extravaganza.
The party was so private, in fact, there was not a single picture to prove it! Although there was no written rule in place, an insider revealed to a news publication that there was not a cell-phone in sight at the hottest holiday get-together of the century.
The famed crew of guests weren’t forced to hand in their devices a the door, however, the celebrities simply “didn’t pull them out,” as it was an “old-school, fun party,” made up of “non-thirsty” attendees,” the source explained.
Although the Just Go with It star didn't share the actual gathering with fans, Aniston did provide her Instagram followers with a preview of her festive preparations and adorable holiday decor, as OK! previously reported.
The gorgeous star shared sweet snapshots of herself picking out a Christmas tree and bringing home a wooden Rudolph decoration, which was mistaken as a new toy by her adorable pups.
"Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️," Aniston comedically captioned her post from Thursday, December 1, as Lord Chesterfield, her white lab, and Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, playfully tried to jump up and snatch the fake reindeer.