Jennifer Aniston Honors Matthew Perry by Encouraging Fans to Donate to His Foundation: 'He Would Have Been Grateful for the Love'
Jennifer Aniston is thinking of late friend Matthew Perry this holiday season.
On Giving Tuesday, the actress encouraged fans to donate to The Matthew Perry Foundation, an organization launched after his death that supports those battling substance abuse.
"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation — which is working to help those suffering with addiction," the TV star, 54, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a black and white photo of Perry. "He would have been grateful for the love."
As OK! reported, Perry was just 54 when he was found dead in his hot tub on October 28. The cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results, though insiders believe he was sober at the time.
The LolaVie haircare founder waited a couple of weeks before she mourned the loss publicly, eventually doing so on Instagram.
"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," the star wrote. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."
While all of his Friends costars attended his funeral, an insider claimed Aniston and Courteney Cox "are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely" after his sudden death.
"It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner," the source pointed out to a news outlet earlier this month. "She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."
Added the insider, "She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow."
Perry struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for decades, though a pal who had lunch with him the day before he passed insisted he was "100 percent sober."
"I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling. I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know," Athenna Crosby said in an interview. "In the interaction that I had with him, he was extremely positive, sober, acting normal, spoke very well, did not give me any impression that he was under drugs or alcohol of any kind."
According to reports, no illegal drugs were found at his home, and authorities already determined there was no fentanyl or meth in his system.