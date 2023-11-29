Jennifer Aniston Honors Matthew Perry by Encouraging Fans to Donate to His Foundation: 'He Would Have Been Grateful for the Love'

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation — which is working to help those suffering with addiction," the TV star, 54, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a black and white photo of Perry. "He would have been grateful for the love."

As OK! reported, Perry was just 54 when he was found dead in his hot tub on October 28. The cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results, though insiders believe he was sober at the time.