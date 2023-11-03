Matthew Perry Was 'Extremely Positive' and '100 Percent Sober' Before He Died, Friend Claims
Matthew Perry's friend believes the beloved actor was completely sober before he tragically passed away late last month.
The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on October 28. His cause of death has not been released as medical examiners await the full toxicology reports.
Despite confirmation that fentanyl and meth were not in his system, rumors swirled that drugs had been involved in the heartbreaking incident due to Perry's history with substance abuse which he candidly discussed in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing.
However, pal Athenna Crosby jumped to Perry's defense, confirming he was "100 percent sober when he passed," in an interview published on Thursday, November 2.
“I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling," she added. "I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know."
"In the interaction that I had with him, he was extremely positive, sober, acting normal, spoke very well, did not give me any impression that he was under drugs or alcohol of any kind," she recalled of having lunch with the actor at the Hotel Bel-Air the day before his passing.
"So, I think people are speculating that this was a relapse situation," she continued. "I just want to defend him and say that it was not."
Although Crosby felt certain that Perry had maintained his sobriety, she revealed that she had been going over "all of the details" in her mind nonetheless.
"I’ve been kind of thinking like, ‘OK, was there anything that I, I guess, should have noticed or was there anything that stuck out to me?’ And honestly, no, there wasn’t," she explained. "He was so normal. He ordered a cheeseburger and had a Diet Coke and really just a normal day like any other day."
As OK! previously reported, Perry's fellow Friends costars released a joint statement mourning the 17 Again actor on Monday, October 30.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Crosby spoke with Fox News Digital about Perry's sobriety.