'Hypocrite': Jennifer Aniston Ridiculed for Saying She's 'Over Cancel Culture' After Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus for Alleged Antisemitic Comment

A second critic stated: "In MY opinion i think Jennifer Aniston owes Jamie Foxx an apology. An allegation like that is extremely bonkers especially since she misunderstood what he was saying to begin with. why was she so quick to try to throw him under the bus when people saw her 'like'??"

"Very interesting for Jennifer Aniston to say this considering she was 100 percent behind cancel culture when it came to Jamie Foxx," a third user pointed out, while a fourth noted, "oh, now Jennifer Aniston is over cancel culture. But just last week, she was trying to cancel Jamie for no reason because she couldn't read between the lines."

Even more social media users slammed Aniston for comparing Weinstein's criminal actions of rape to the less extreme subject of "cancel culture" on the internet.