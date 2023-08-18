Jennifer Aniston Is 'Careful' About Who She Dates Since She's 'Been Burned So Many Times' in the Past

It's been roughly five years since Aniston has been publicly linked to anyone romantically and more than a decade since she's been outwardly interested in someone other than Theroux.

The blonde beauty began dating The Leftovers star in 2011 – six years after she finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt, whom she tied the knot with in 2000. Aniston said "I Do" to Theroux in 2015 before the pair ended their marriage less than three years later.

"They’ve remained friends, but despite all the reports to the contrary, things never got romantic again for them," the source said of Aniston and Theroux, who have both been candid about their amicable split and unusual friendship thereafter.