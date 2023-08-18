OK Magazine
Jennifer Aniston Is 'Careful' About Who She Dates Since She's 'Been Burned So Many Times' in the Past

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has experienced her fair share of heartbreak, which is why she's determined to never be put through the wringer ever again.

The Friends actress "has been burned so many times that she's more careful than ever when it comes to jumping into a new relationship," a source recently spilled to a news publication.

Source: mega

"She’s very selective about who she’ll let into her heart again," the insider added of Aniston — who is so careful when it comes to romance that she "hasn't gone on a single date" since divorcing her ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018.

As Aniston approaches dating with extreme caution, "she also knows that she doesn’t need a man by her side to be happy," the confidante continued. "That’s huge growth for her. She may have lonely nights at times, but she’s at peace with being alone. She’s confident love will come again."

Source: mega

Despite Aniston waiting for Cupid to shoot his arrow, she's also in no rush.

The Just Go With It star "doesn’t feel like she needs a relationship right now. She’s never been happier and is content enough to be by herself," explained the source.

Aniston hasn't been avoiding a chance at finding love, "it just hasn’t happened yet."

"Jen has been healing and learning to love again," the insider admitted, noting the award-winning actress "has had years of therapy," and shed "a lot of tears."

Source: mega

It's been roughly five years since Aniston has been publicly linked to anyone romantically and more than a decade since she's been outwardly interested in someone other than Theroux.

The blonde beauty began dating The Leftovers star in 2011 – six years after she finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt, whom she tied the knot with in 2000. Aniston said "I Do" to Theroux in 2015 before the pair ended their marriage less than three years later.

"They’ve remained friends, but despite all the reports to the contrary, things never got romantic again for them," the source said of Aniston and Theroux, who have both been candid about their amicable split and unusual friendship thereafter.

