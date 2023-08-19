Jennifer Aniston 'Doesn’t Feel Like She Needs a Relationship Right Now': 'She's Never Been Happier'
Jennifer Aniston doesn't need a man to be happy!
While the Friends actress has been one half of numerous Hollywood relationships, the 54-year-old is currently pleased with being single — though no one is saying she isn't ready to mingle.
Aniston simply "doesn’t feel like she needs a relationship right now," a source recently revealed to a news publication, noting, "she’s never been happier and is content enough to be by herself."
"Jen has been burned so many times that she’s more careful than ever when it comes to jumping into a new relationship," the insider added regarding her two high-profile divorces from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
Aniston was married to the Bullet Train actor from 2000-2005. A decade later, she tied the knot with The Leftovers star but ended their 3-year marriage in 2018.
The Just Go With It actress isn't completely against finding love, the source spilled, explaining: "It just hasn’t happened yet."
In fact, Aniston "hasn’t gone on a single date since Justin," according to the insider, which would mean it has been roughly five years since the award-winning actress has seen someone romantically.
"They’ve remained friends, but despite all the reports to the contrary, things never got romantic again for them," the confidante continued of Aniston and Theroux, who have opened up about their drama-free split in the past.
"Jen has had years of therapy. There have been a lot of tears," the source said of Aniston after dealing with her fair share of heartbreak in front of the spotlight, as well as struggles with IVF, concluding, "Jen has been healing and learning to love again."
And while Theroux and Aniston's love story may have ended, he has still remained one of her greatest supporters.
As OK! previously reported, the White House Plumbers star, 52, has been calling his ex-wife almost everyday ever since her father, John Aniston, passed away at age 89 in November 2022.
Theroux previously mentioned how frequently he keeps in contact with the blonde beauty during a 2021 interview with Esquire.
"We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text," he revealed. "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally."
In Touch spoke to a source about Aniston's love life.