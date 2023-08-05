Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Backlash From 'Antisemitic' Instagram Post: 'I Only Have Love in My Heart for Everyone'
Jamie Foxx recently expressed regret for his Instagram post that many fans believed was antisemitic.
On Saturday, August 5, the recovering star shared an apology to his 16.7 million followers explaining that he never meant to hurt anyone with his August 4 upload.
"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry," the 55-year-old penned. "That was never my intent."
"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️," he continued.
The Annie actor signed off, saying, "Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx ❤️🦊🙏 ."
In response to the announcement, fans of the Django Unchained alum expressed their support in the comments section.
"I am Jewish and I thought it was one h---uva leap to call it antisemitic. I knew exactly what you meant. Everybody needs to chill," one user said, while a second stated, "I know you personally, I'm Jewish and know you are the last person that would EVER act antisemitic. Your kind and thoughtful to everyone. I would vouch for you always…."
"It's a little shocking that people actually thought his post was antisemitic. His hashtags were #fakefriends among others. It's extremely common for people to use that story as a reference to betrayal by people you trust," a third explained.
- Dolled Up as Barbie and Ken: AI Generator Imagines 50 Celebrities as Plastic Dolls — Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles and Dolly Parton
- Sin City Rebound: Jamie Foxx Hits Vegas After Being 'Through H--- and Back'
- Jamie Foxx Feels 'Super Blessed to Be Alive' After 'Miracle' Recovery From Mystery Medical Complication
The original upload that left many fans upset with the celeb read, "They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they'll do to you???!"
Additionally, Foxx added the hashtags "Fake Friends" and "Fake Love" to the note. The post was ultimately deleted shortly after.
However, that did not stop the rumors that the message was antisemitic from taking over internet, especially after Jewish-focused news organization A Wider Frame shared a screenshot showing that Jennifer Aniston had liked Foxx's upload.
The actress quickly debunked the accounts claims on her Instagram Story.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident," the 54-year-old penned on Friday, August 4. "And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."