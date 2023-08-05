Jamie Foxx Apologizes After Backlash From 'Antisemitic' Instagram Post: 'I Only Have Love in My Heart for Everyone'

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry," the 55-year-old penned. "That was never my intent."

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️," he continued.